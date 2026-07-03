BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $150 Bonus or $1,500 Paid Back for World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than knockout-stage soccer, and with multiple FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule for today, we have a real chance to score a nice pay day. New bettors need to know how to leverage the latest BetMGM promo code. Register here to claim a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500.

If soccer isn’t the only thing catching your eye today, you can absolutely use this welcome offer on the daily MLB slate instead. Let’s get into the trenches and see how we can maximize this opportunity.

BetMGM Promo Code for the World Cup or MLB

The latest BetMGM promo code gives us some fantastic flexibility for today’s FIFA World Cup matchups. Whether I’m looking at a straightforward moneyline play on Colombia or trying to construct a high-value parlay around Australia and Egypt, this offer sets us up for success.

The specific details of the promotion depend on your location. If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use the code TOP150 to claim a “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” promo (note that this is the exclusive offer for these states).

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible U.S. states will use the code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer. Both promos are fantastic tools for building your bankroll and taking a confident swing at today’s board.

Today’s World Cup Matches and Betting Odds

The 2026 FIFA World Cup shifts into high gear as the knockout stage continues with a triple-header of Round of 32 matches today, July 3. With the group stage in the rearview mirror, it is officially do-or-die for the remaining squads. Today’s playoff slate features a tightly contested matchup between Australia and Egypt, a heavy mismatch as Argentina takes on Cape Verde, and a compelling nightcap pitting Colombia against Ghana.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Australia vs Egypt 2:00 PM +250 / +180 / +135 O/U 1.5 (-185 / +146) Argentina vs Cape Verde 6:00 PM -714 / +725 / +1750 O/U 2.5 (-168 / +133) Colombia vs Ghana 9:30 PM -233 / +340 / +650 O/U 2.5 (+106 / -132)

Australia vs Egypt

Egypt enters this opening Round of 32 clash as the slight moneyline favorite (+135) over Australia (+250). What stands out to me immediately on the morning line is the total goals set at a remarkably low 1.5. Oddsmakers expect an absolute defensive grind at Dallas Stadium.

During the group stage in June, Egypt was heavily favored against New Zealand but struggled with win probabilities against Belgium and IR Iran. Australia had to navigate a brutal group slate against Turkiye, the USA, and Paraguay to get here. With goals at a premium, this might be a spot to look at a draw (+180) or key the Under in a parlay.

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Argentina steps onto the pitch at Miami Stadium as the overwhelming -714 moneyline favorite. The South American powerhouse consistently posted high win probabilities during their successful group stage encounters against Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Backing a -714 favorite isn’t going to buy us a steak dinner, so this is exactly where we start looking at more sophisticated bets to chase a bigger payout.

Cape Verde enters as a massive +1750 underdog, having defied expectations by surviving a daunting group featuring Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia. With the total goals line sitting at 2.5 (Over favored at -168), combining an Argentina win with the Over might be the savvy play.

Colombia vs Ghana

The evening concludes in Kansas City when Colombia (-233) takes on Ghana (+650). Colombia established themselves well in the group stage with favorable outlooks against Uzbekistan and Congo DR, alongside a stern test against Portugal.

Ghana successfully navigated a mixed group stage against Panama, England, and Croatia to secure their win-or-go-home ticket. The total is set at 2.5 goals, with the Under currently favored at -132. Colombia’s solid form makes them a reliable anchor if you’re building a multi-leg wager tonight.

Guide for Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Getting started is a quick and straightforward process. Let’s get your account funded and your promo locked in before the opening whistle blows. Follow these easy steps:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating a new account here. You’ll need to provide standard personal information—like your name, address, date of birth, and email—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, input the correct BetMGM promo code for your location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must enter TOP150. New users in all other participating states need to use the BetMGM promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the code applied, your offer is officially active. You can now use your promotion on any of today’s World Cup matches—or even pivot and use it on today’s MLB action if you prefer the diamond over the pitch.

Whether you’re looking to back Argentina, predict a tight winner between Australia and Egypt, or fade the public on the baseball diamond, this welcome offer puts us in a great position to start winning.

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