BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Portugal-Croatia

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a massive knockout match between Portugal and Croatia on deck, and there is nothing better than boosting our bankroll before the referee even blows the whistle. By using a BetMGM bonus code here, new players can lock in a fantastic welcome offer ahead of this high-stakes World Cup showdown.

If you’re betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you get a sweet “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your bet wins. For our friends in all other legal US sports betting states, you get a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to use on this epic clash.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Explaining the Two Offers

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 2, 2026

If you’re sitting in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, punching in the promo code TOP150 unlocks a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. You must use this specific promo if you’re in those states, but honestly, scoring a $150 payout on a simple $10 moneyline winner is a real chance at a nice pay day. It’s the perfect low-risk way to start building up your account balance.

For everyone else in participating US states, entering the code TOP1500 scores you the $1,500 first bet offer. This allows you to place your opening wager with supreme confidence. If your handicapping is a bit off and that first ticket loses, BetMGM refunds your entire initial stake—up to $1,500—in bonus bets. You can then use those bonus bets to take another swing at future World Cup fixtures.

Betting Odds for Portugal vs. Croatia

We’ve got Portugal taking on Croatia in a highly anticipated Round of 32 playoff clash. The match kicks off on July 2 at 7 pm ET. With this being a knockout stage fixture, the implications couldn’t be bigger—the victorious nation advances to the Round of 16, while the loser packs their bags and heads home.

Bet Type Portugal Draw Croatia Moneyline (90 Minutes) -155 +280 +400 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-140) — Under 2.5 (+110)

Pre-match probability models show Portugal entering as the clear favorite with a 57.5% chance to win in regulation. Croatia sits at a 17.8% likelihood of pulling off the upset, with a 24.7% chance of a draw forcing extra time.

When handicapping this matchup, you have to respect the history: these two squads are dead even. In their last two meetings, they’ve each recorded one win. Portugal defended their home turf with a 2-1 win in Lisbon during the UEFA Nations League on September 5, 2024, while Croatia grabbed a 2-1 win in an international friendly just months prior on June 8, 2024.

With exactly three total goals scored in both of those recent matches, we are poised for a tightly contested battle. Looking at exotic bets like an exact scoreline or building a Same Game Parlay around both teams finding the back of the net could yield a massive payout. We’re in this together, and backing the Over might just be the sharp play here.

Steps for Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Ready to chase a bigger payout? Getting set up is a breeze. Here is my exact playbook to activate your welcome offer before kickoff:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here. You’ll just need to provide standard personal information—like your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: Here is the key to locking in your value. Enter the promotional code TOP150 if you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. For new players in all other participating states, use the code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Head over to the soccer betting markets and place your qualifying first bet on this massive Portugal vs. Croatia matchup.

Once that ticket is locked in, we can sit back, sweat the action together, and enjoy the knockout stage drama.

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