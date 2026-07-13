BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Home Run Derby 2026

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than watching the big bats swing for the fences, and this year’s MLB Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park is shaping up to be an absolute classic. New customers can register here with a BetMGM bonus code to claim a $1,500 first bet or $150 bonus.

Depending on where you’re betting from, you’ve got a real chance to build your bankroll right out of the gate. If you’re in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you can unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer. For bettors in all other participating US states, you’re eligible for a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. It’s a prime opportunity for us to step up to the plate and take advantage of these introductory promos before the first slugger takes his swings.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB Home Run Derby

Let’s break down exactly what we’re working with. Before you start handicapping the derby field, check out this quick overview of the introductory offers to help you get started:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other States) TOP1500 New User Offer (All Other States) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 13, 2026

Claim $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Win $150 Offer

If you’re placing your bets alongside me from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, using the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 unlocks a sweet deal. By registering and placing a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Home Run Derby, you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins. It’s a fantastic way to turn a small stake into a nice pay day while watching the action unfold.

If you are signing up from any other participating US state, you will use the code TOP1500 to access a massive $1,500 first-bet offer instead. With this promo, we can confidently place a larger first wager on our favorite hitter knowing that if your guy doesn’t take home the trophy and your bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your initial stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

New Format for the Home Run Derby

Here is the fresh format we are working with this year:

No timer and no “outs”.

Round 1: 20 swings per player. (No bracket for this round).

20 swings per player. (No bracket for this round). Round 2: 15 swings per player.

15 swings per player. Finals: 15 swings per player.

15 swings per player. Every Swing Counts: Each swing counts toward a player’s allotment, whether it’s a home run or a whiff.

Each swing counts toward a player’s allotment, whether it’s a home run or a whiff. The Hot Streak Rule: If you homer on your last swing in any round, you keep going until you do not hit a home run.

If you homer on your last swing in any round, you keep going until you do not hit a home run. Tiebreakers: Home Run Distance is the tiebreaker for Round 1; three-swing swing-offs will settle ties in Rounds 2 and 3.

Odds & Analysis

Let’s look at the morning line for the big bats stepping up to the plate:

Player (Team) Odds to Win Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) +340 Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays) +425 Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox) +475 Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals) +650 Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals) +650 Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies) +850 Ben Rice (New York Yankees) +900 Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox) +1100

When handicapping a field like this, you absolutely have to factor in the rule changes. Without a timer rushing them, power hitters who take calculated, deliberate hacks—like the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber at +340—are the chalk for a reason.

However, I’m also looking down the board for value. Because every single swing counts against the limit now, contact efficiency is just as important as raw power. Taking a shot on mid-tier sleepers like the New York Yankees’ Ben Rice at +900 or the Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras at +1100 gives us a real chance at a lucrative payout.

How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to get in on the action? Activating either of these introductory BetMGM offers before the first batter steps to the plate is a straightforward process. Just follow my lead with these simple steps to claim your preferred promotion:

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, physical address, and email. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: This is the key step. During the sign-up process, be sure to input the correct promo code for your location. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. If you are signing up from any other participating state, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your new account is registered and verified, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s available secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: With your account successfully funded, you can browse the MLB futures and prop markets to place your qualifying first wager on the Home Run Derby.

By locking in these steps, your introductory offer will be fully activated, giving you an excellent starting point for betting on this midseason showcase.

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