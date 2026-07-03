BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Australia-Egypt, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet on any World Cup game this weekend. Use bonus code TOP150 in select states and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses. Click here to activate either offer.

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Although these offers apply to other sports as well, we expect to see a lot of interest in the World Cup. Start with a bet on Australia vs. Egypt or any other game.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are backing Australia or Egypt in their upcoming World Cup clash, you can easily claim your preferred welcome bonus. Below is a breakdown of the available codes and offers based on your location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 3, 2026

As the World Cup Round of 32 approaches with a high-stakes matchup between Australia and Egypt, bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can unlock a distinct welcome offer. By applying the BetMGM bonus code during registration, users in these select states will claim a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion to use on this knockout stage contest.

For sports fans located in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer for the Australia vs. Egypt clash. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place your initial wager on this World Cup showdown to take advantage of this top-tier sportsbook promotion, giving you a massive opportunity to get in on the action.

Australia vs. Egypt Odds, Analysis

Australia and Egypt are set to clash in the Round of 32 of the World Cup. With both nations vying to advance deeper into the tournament playoffs, this contest brings plenty of international intrigue to the pitch.

Bet Type Australia Draw Egypt Moneyline +250 +180 +135

This Round of 32 encounter presents a completely new challenge for both squads, as there is no significant history between Australia and Egypt in the World Cup. The two teams last played in a friendly in 2010. With this being their first World Cup meeting, both teams enter the pitch with a blank slate. The winner of this match will likely face Argentina, who plays Cape Verde on Friday night, in the Round of 16.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Australia vs. Egypt World Cup match is a straightforward process. To activate your preferred promotion, simply follow these structured steps: