BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 World Cup Bonus for France-Spain

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for France vs. Spain by signing up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and claiming a $1,500 first bet. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can secure a $150 bonus with promo code TOP1500. Click here to get in on the action.

Although BetMGM Sportsbook has a ton of different options for sports fans this week, we expect to see a lot of interest in the World Cup. France and Spain will kick off the semifinal on Tuesday afternoon. Let’s dive deeper into the details of these offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet

Before France and Spain meet in their World Cup semifinal, bettors can take advantage of generous welcome offers depending on their location. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the available promos and required bonus codes to claim your bonus ahead of the match.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 14, 2026

Before France and Spain meet on the pitch in this crucial World Cup clash, eligible bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can unlock a unique BetMGM bonus code. New users in these specific states can claim a highly rewarding promotion: simply place a $10 wager on the match, and if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future events.

Meanwhile, new users in all other legal sports betting states have exclusive access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer for the tournament. With this promotion, players can wager up to $1,500 on the upcoming France vs. Spain matchup. If that initial bet loses, BetMGM will refund the entire stake in the form of bonus bets, keeping you in the action as the World Cup progresses.

How to Bet on France vs. Spain

France and Spain will meet in a highly anticipated World Cup semifinal clash. As a critical playoff fixture, the winner of this heavyweight showdown will advance from this knockout round to earn a coveted spot in the World Cup final.

Bet Type France Draw Spain Moneyline +135 +210 +210

France and Spain are no strangers when it comes to major tournaments. Looking back at recent head-to-head encounters, Spain has held the upper hand against the French side. In their last major tournament meeting on July 9, 2024, Spain defeated France 2-1 during the 2024 UEFA Euro playoffs. As they prepare to renew their rivalry, both European powerhouses will look to rely on their big-game experience to navigate this high-pressure World Cup semifinal.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to jump into the action for the France vs. Spain semifinal matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and seamless process. Follow the steps below to set up your BetMGM account and activate your promotion before the match gets underway:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the sportsbook’s website to begin registration. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and home address, to verify your identity. Enter the Correct Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the specific promo code tied to your location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must enter bonus code TOP150. New users in all other legal sports betting states need to enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods to successfully activate the offer. Place Your Wager: With your account funded, navigate to the World Cup betting markets and lock in your initial wager on the France vs. Spain showdown.

By completing these simple steps, your promotional offer will be fully applied to your new account. Remember to bet responsibly as you enjoy this premier international matchup.