BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bet for Thursday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a $1,500 first bet or use bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

Don’t miss out on the chance to win bonuses on MLB or any other sport this week. This is an opportunity for players to go all in on Padres-Braves, Twins-Guardians, Rays-Blue Jays or any other matchup. Let’s dive deeper into the details of these BetMGM promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Below is a breakdown of the current promotional offers available for new users:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 23, 2026

Whether you plan to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays (59-42) continuing their strong season against the Blue Jays or explore player props across the league, these introductory codes are designed to get you started with confidence.

The structure of your introductory offer with BetMGM depends on your location, giving bettors specific promotional options based on their state. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can opt for a “bet $10, get $150” bonus. For example, if you place a $10 qualifying wager on the Guardians and Cleveland wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets.

For new users located in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the promotion is streamlined. You will have exclusive access to the $1,500 first bet offer, allowing you to make your initial MLB prediction with the confidence that a losing wager will be refunded as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a complete look at the MLB odds from BetMGM, featuring moneylines, runlines, and run totals for all available matchups:

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Moneyline: Padres +200 / Braves -250

Padres +200 / Braves -250 Runline: Padres +1.5 (+105) / Braves -1.5 (-125)

Padres +1.5 (+105) / Braves -1.5 (-125) Total: 8.0 (Over -110 / Under -110)

8.0 (Over -110 / Under -110) Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Moneyline: Twins +118 / Guardians -143

Twins +118 / Guardians -143 Runline: Twins +1.5 (-189) / Guardians -1.5 (+155)

Twins +1.5 (-189) / Guardians -1.5 (+155) Total: 7.0 (Over -128 / Under +105)

7.0 (Over -128 / Under +105) Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Moneyline: Rays -110 / Blue Jays -110

Rays -110 / Blue Jays -110 Runline: Rays -1.5 (+154) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-189)

Rays -1.5 (+154) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-189) Total: 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

The schedule is headlined by a heavyweight clash as the heavily favored Atlanta Braves (-250) host the San Diego Padres. Atlanta’s probable starter Chris Sale has been completely dominant on the mound, carrying a spectacular 2.06 ERA with 123 strikeouts across 105 innings pitched (10.54 K/9). He should have plenty of run support from Matt Olson, who anchors the Braves’ lineup with 60 RBI and an impressive .879 OPS. The Padres will counter with Fernando Tatis Jr. (46 RBI, .760 OPS) and Manny Machado (59 RBI) as they try to pull off the road upset.

Another fascinating matchup unfolds in the AL Central where the Cleveland Guardians (-143) welcome the Minnesota Twins. Guardians probable pitcher Gavin Williams steps on the rubber boasting an elite strikeout arm with 145 punchouts over 119.1 innings of work. The Twins’ lineup will be eager to test him, notably through the bat of slugger Byron Buxton, who is currently putting together a fantastic season with a .902 OPS and 45 RBI.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your introductory offer is a straightforward process. To ensure you are ready before the first pitch, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page and visit the desktop site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, address, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, be sure to input the correct code for your state. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. If you are in any other participating state, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Finally, deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the available secure payment methods to officially activate the offer.

Once your account is registered and funded, you are fully prepared to place your initial wager. Whether you want to back the Tampa Bay Rays on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays or lock in a prediction for the AL Central clash between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, your chosen promotional offer will apply to your first bet.