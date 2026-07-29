Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for MLB Games on Wednesday (July 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can activate the latest bet365 bonus code offer to secure a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on this week’s MLB action. Click here to start signing up.

Bettors located in MI, NJ, and PA will receive $365 in bonus bets plus 50 casino spins after placing a $10 wager. There is no need for a promo code to unlock either offer, and bonus bets are awarded regardless of whether your initial qualifying wager wins or loses. With tons of MLB options on Wednesday night, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of these offers.

Claim $150 Offer With Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Offers Last Verified On July 29, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock a massive reward by placing a simple $10 wager. For users located in MI, NJ, and PA, the reward is $365 in bonus bets and 50 spins for the bet365 online casino. For users in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA, the promotion offers a choice between a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus or a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. There is no need for a promo code to unlock either offer.

To ensure your wager qualifies, the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. For example, backing Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves (62-44) against Christian Scott and the New York Mets (45-62) at -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite listed at -800 would not be eligible. Once the bonus bets are added to your account balance, you have seven days to use them before they expire.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before locking in your bets for the upcoming slate, check out the latest odds from bet365. Whether you are backing a favorite on the moneyline or taking a chance on the run line, here are the current betting markets.

Matchup Moneyline Run Line Total (O/U) Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays TEX +120 / TB -161 TEX +1.5 (-196) / TB -1.5 (+145) 8.0 (O -104 / U -127) New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox NYY -161 / CWS +120 NYY -1.5 (+115) / CWS +1.5 (-149) 7.5 (O -116 / U -116)

Matchups to Watch

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox The Yankees enter the matchup as -161 moneyline favorites against the White Sox. New York’s offense has been powered by a phenomenal season from Ben Rice, who boasts 31 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a .272 batting average. Chicago will look to counter with Colson Montgomery, who has launched 24 home runs and collected 61 RBIs, alongside Andrew Benintendi (.241 AVG, 10 HR).

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays In another highly anticipated contest, the Rays are set as -161 moneyline favorites over the Rangers. Tampa Bay’s lineup features heavy hitter Junior Caminero, hitting .285 with 29 home runs and 65 RBIs. Yandy Díaz is also putting together a highly productive campaign, hitting .301 with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs. The Rangers will rely on players like Josh Jung (.294 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI) and Ezequiel Duran (.275 AVG, 12 HR, 57 RBI) to generate offense and push for a road upset.

Bet365 Bonus Code: How to Get Started

Ready to dive into the MLB schedule? Activating your welcome offer is a straightforward process. New customers simply need to follow a few quick steps to secure their bonus bets:

Register a New Account: Click on any of the links on this page and create your account using standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Fund Your Wallet: Navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim and Wager: Claim the offer via the bet365 app, then place a qualifying bet of at least $10.

Once these steps are complete, enjoy the games. Whether you place your $10 qualifying bet on the New York Yankees (61-46) taking on the Chicago White Sox (55-51) or wager on another exciting matchup, your bonus bets will be credited to your account after your initial wager settles.