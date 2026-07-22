Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Phillies-Dodgers, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can capitalize on Wednesday’s MLB action by signing up with this bet365 bonus code offer and grabbing a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start the registration process.

There is no shortage of options for baseball fans this week. Wednesday night features matchups like Dodgers-Phillies, Padres-Braves, Cubs-Tigers and more. Don’t miss out on the chance to activate these bet365 promos.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet

Below is a breakdown of the current bet365 welcome offer available for these MLB matchups:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 22, 2026

New bet365 users can take advantage of a generous welcome offer while wagering on the upcoming MLB schedule, which includes exciting matchups like the Padres at Braves or Tigers at Cubs. Most new players can choose between two offers: “Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose,” or a “$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net,” which refunds your first bet in bonus bets (up to $1,000) if it loses. Furthermore, new players located in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will receive “Bet $10, Get $365” in bonus bets plus 50 casino spins.

To successfully qualify for this promotion, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must have minimum odds of -500. For example, a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once your bonus bets are added to your account balance, they will expire seven days later, giving you a full week to use them on the Dodgers at Phillies or any other available sports markets.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before locking in your bets, it is vital to check the current lines. Below are the moneyline, runline, and over/under totals for the highlighted MLB schedule:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies LAD -127 / PHI -104 LAD -1.5 (+120) / PHI +1.5 (-161) 9.5 (O -110 / U -122) San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves SD -104 / ATL -127 SD +1.5 (-222) / ATL -1.5 (+165) 8.5 (O -127 / U -104) Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs DET -104 / CHC -127 DET +1.5 (-227) / CHC -1.5 (+170) 8.0 (O -110 / U -122)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies This marquee National League clash features a showdown of offensive giants. The Dodgers hit the road as slight favorites, leaning on the dominance of Shohei Ohtani, who boasts a .287 batting average with 22 home runs and 60 RBIs. Philadelphia will counter with superstar Bryce Harper, whose own numbers sit at a nearly identical 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. On the mound, the Dodgers trot out Eric Lauer and his sharp 3.67 ERA against Phillies starter Aaron Nola (5.68 ERA).

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Atlanta opens as the home favorite with veteran left-hander Martín Pérez (3.75 ERA) on the bump, while the Padres hand the ball to Michael King (3.34 ERA). If you are looking at player props or home run totals, this game offers elite power on both sides. The Braves feature slugger Matt Olson (26 home runs, 59 RBIs) looking to match bats with San Diego’s Manny Machado (22 home runs, 59 RBIs) in what should be an explosive contest.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and unlocking your bonus bets is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you do not miss out on this generous promotion ahead of the next MLB game, simply follow the activation steps outlined below:

Create an Account: Begin by registering a new account with bet365. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, and physical address. Deposit: Once your account is verified, sign in with bet365 to officially claim the offer. From there, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Finally, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any available sports market to activate the offer. You can place this initial wager on any of the exciting MLB matchups currently on the board, whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, pick a winner in the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves clash, or bet on the Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs.

Once your initial $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, giving you plenty of firepower to keep wagering on the rest of the MLB season.