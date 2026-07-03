Bet365 Bonus Code: $150 Bonus for Argentina-Cape Verde, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans can unlock exceptional value by signing up with this bet365 bonus code offer and securing $150 in guaranteed bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

By wagering just $10 on the World Cup, featuring multiple elimination games like Argentina taking on Cape Verde or Colombia facing Ghana, new players will receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose (or can opt for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net). There is no shortage of options for sports fans on bet365 between the World Cup, MLB, golf and tennis.

Bet365 Bonus Code for World Cup: Claim $150 Bonus

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New bet365 User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New bet365 User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 3, 2026

New bet365 users in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA can secure $150 in bonus bets by placing a $10 wager on any of the Round of 32 matchups, whether you are backing Argentina against Cape Verde or Colombia against Ghana. The strategic advantage of this promotion is that you receive the bonus bets regardless of your qualifying wager’s outcome. Alternatively, bettors in these states can opt for the $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. To ensure eligibility, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds qualifies, but a heavy favorite at -800 odds does not.

Once credited to your account, these bonus bets will remain active for a limited time, expiring seven days after being added to your balance. Please note the regional variation in the welcome offer: new users in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania receive a “Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Spins” promotion, combining bonus bets with 50 bonus spins for bet365’s online casino.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

With the World Cup moving into the pressure-packed knockout stages, the July 3 schedule features a two-game slate of critical Round of 32 matchups. Bettors looking to use their bet365 welcome offer can wager on either of these win-or-go-home contests, where South American favorites clash against resilient African squads. Both games represent massive opportunities for teams to keep their tournament dreams alive, creating an ideal scenario to utilize the bonus bet promotion.

World Cup Odds for July 3

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Argentina vs Cape Verde (6:00 PM ET) -699 +700 +1800 Colombia vs Ghana (9:30 PM ET) -238 +333 +750

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Context: In this critical elimination clash, Argentina enters as a massive betting favorite expected to comfortably advance, while Cape Verde aims to pull off a historic tournament upset.

In this critical elimination clash, Argentina enters as a massive betting favorite expected to comfortably advance, while Cape Verde aims to pull off a historic tournament upset. Analysis: Argentina will have to navigate this knockout fixture while potentially missing key defender Cristian Romero, who is listed as doubtful due to injury. Cape Verde could also be shorthanded on the pitch, as Telmo Arcanjo is doubtful to suit up with an injury of his own.

Argentina will have to navigate this knockout fixture while potentially missing key defender Cristian Romero, who is listed as doubtful due to injury. Cape Verde could also be shorthanded on the pitch, as Telmo Arcanjo is doubtful to suit up with an injury of his own. Colombia vs. Ghana

Context: The second matchup of the Round of 32 slate sees Colombia taking on Ghana in another pivotal win-or-go-home game.

The second matchup of the Round of 32 slate sees Colombia taking on Ghana in another pivotal win-or-go-home game. Analysis: Colombia appears to have a clean bill of health heading into their clash. Conversely, Ghana will be forced to manage multiple roster issues on the defensive side of the ball; Kojo Peprah Oppong has been ruled out, while both Antoine Semenyo and Jerome Opoku are considered doubtful to play.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Securing your welcome offer ahead of the upcoming World Cup action is a straightforward process. Follow these specific steps to activate your promotion before kickoff:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any eligible market, such as the upcoming Argentina vs. Cape Verde or Colombia vs. Ghana elimination matches.

Once your initial qualifying bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, completely independent of the outcome of your wager. Ensure your first bet meets the minimum odds requirement of -500 or greater to successfully trigger the bonus payout.