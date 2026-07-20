Benintendi’s 3-run double chases deGrom, helps White Sox to 10-3 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead three-run double that chased Texas starter Jacob deGrom in the fifth…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead three-run double that chased Texas starter Jacob deGrom in the fifth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Rangers 10-3 on Monday night.

Benintendi was hitless in 10 at-bats against deGrom before hitting a two-out, 2-2 pitch to right field to give the AL Central-leading White Sox a 5-2 lead.

Miguel Vargas went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI doubles to help Chicago (53-46) snap a 10-game losing streak at Globe Life Field and beat Texas (50-50) for just the third time in the last 18 games.

DeGrom (7-6) allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 38-year-old right-hander struck out six, walked two and threw 97 pitches after missing his last start with a hip impingement.

Joc Pederson hit his 17th home run on the fourth pitch from Erick Fedde to put the Rangers ahead.

Ezequiel Duran doubled and scored on Evan Carter’s single for a 2-0 lead in the second on a play in which Chicago catcher Kyle Teel was helped off the field after he was injured on the tag attempt.

Vargas’ two-out RBI double cut it to 2-1 in the third.

Tristan Peters doubled leading off the fifth and Antonacci singled to tie it before Benintendi cleared the bases.

Jake Burger hit his 17th homer — a leadoff shot on the first pitch from Seranthony Domínguez in the seventh, to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Vargas had an RBI double and Luisangel Acuña singled in a pair before scoring on a triple by Randal Grichuk in a five-run ninth off rookie Jose Corniell.

Fedde struck out six and allowed two runs on four hits in four innings. Chris Murphy (3-0) pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Up next

The Rangers have not announced who will start Tuesday opposite White Sox LHP Noah Schultz (3-6, 5.60 ERA).

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