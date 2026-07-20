Power surge: Guardians hit 7 homers against Twins, 1 short of franchise record

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians hit seven home runs against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, one short of…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians hit seven home runs against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, one short of the franchise record and matching the record for a home game.

It was an unlikely power surge for the Guardians, who came into the game tied with Tampa Bay for the third-fewest homers in the majors with 94. Petey Halpin and Rhys Hoskins each went deep twice.

It is the sixth time in the franchise’s 125 seasons they have gone deep at least seven times in a game. Cleveland hit eight home runs at Milwaukee on April 25, 1997, and at Seattle on July 16, 2004.

Cleveland also homered seven times at home on April 30, 2013 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It’s the fourth time this season a team has hit at least seven homers. The Chicago Cubs had eight in their 23-3 win over the San Diego Padres on July 1.

Patrick Bailey hit the seventh homer for Cleveland, a solo shot to center off Woo-Suk Go to lead off the seventh inning.

Brayan Rocchio and Travis Bazzana also connected as Guardians went deep six times in the first four innings against All-Star Twins starter Joe Ryan. According to Sportradar, it was the first time since at least 1974 that Cleveland had six homers in the first four innings. It had five on July 22, 1994, against the Chicago White Sox and on Aug. 15, 2019, at the New York Yankees.

It was the 24th time that has happened in the majors during that span. The last was by the New York Yankees on Aug. 27, 2025, against the Washington Nationals.

Halpin and Hoskins both game into the game batting under .200. Halpin, who was batting .194, hit his first two homers in the majors with drives to right-center in the second and fourth innings.

Hoskins — whose average dropped to .177 after he went 1 for 6 in a weekend series against Pittsburgh — had solo shots to left in the first and third innings.

It was the first time two Cleveland players homered at least twice in a game since José Ramírez and Carlos Santana did it in 2019 against the Yankees.

The six homers allowed by Ryan set a franchise record even going back to the Twins’ days as the Washington Senators. The most the right-hander had previously given up in a game was five on two occasions, most recently in 2023 at Atlanta.

Ryan allowed a career-high 10 hits. He worked four innings and gave up eight runs, the second-most in his six-year career.

Rocchio got things going with a two-run homer to left in the first inning. Bazzana went deep for the second time in three games with a drive to right-center in the second.

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