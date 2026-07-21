79-year-old woman on mobility scooter killed after being struck by truck in DC, driver arrested

A Germantown, Maryland, man faces charges in a crash that killed a 79-year-old woman earlier this month near the Washington Monument.

A Germantown, Maryland, man faces charges in a crash that killed a 79-year-old woman earlier this month near the Washington Monument.

On July 5 at around 9 p.m., U.S. Park Police officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 14th Street and Independence Avenue in Southwest D.C.

They found Virginia Voight, of Palmyra, New Jersey, in the roadway, suffering what police described as serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Voight died a week later, D.C. police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation showed that Voight was riding a motorized mobility scooter through the intersection when a Ford F-150 struck her, police said.

The driver of the truck, Michael Wayne Mills, 55, tried to drive away from the scene until a National Guard member “intervened and detained” him until officers arrived.

Mills was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and leaving after colliding.

Additional charges are possible pending further investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper also contributed to this report.

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