All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|New York
|52
|42
|.553
|4
|Toronto
|45
|49
|.479
|11
|Boston
|44
|48
|.478
|11
|Baltimore
|44
|51
|.463
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|49
|46
|.516
|—
|Chicago
|48
|45
|.516
|—
|Minnesota
|46
|49
|.484
|3
|Detroit
|44
|50
|.468
|4½
|Kansas City
|38
|57
|.400
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|48
|46
|.511
|—
|Seattle
|47
|48
|.495
|1½
|Houston
|46
|50
|.479
|3
|Athletics
|41
|53
|.436
|7
|Los Angeles
|38
|57
|.400
|10½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|Miami
|52
|43
|.547
|3
|Philadelphia
|52
|43
|.547
|3
|Washington
|48
|47
|.505
|7
|New York
|40
|55
|.421
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|34
|.634
|—
|Chicago
|52
|42
|.553
|7½
|St. Louis
|49
|44
|.527
|10
|Pittsburgh
|47
|47
|.500
|12½
|Cincinnati
|43
|50
|.462
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|34
|.642
|—
|Arizona
|47
|47
|.500
|13½
|San Diego
|46
|48
|.489
|14½
|San Francisco
|39
|55
|.415
|21½
|Colorado
|39
|57
|.406
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 10, Philadelphia 2
Baltimore 5, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 2
Cleveland 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 3
Chicago White Sox 14, Athletics 1
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 7, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 5, San Diego 3
Saturday’s Games
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Lugo 3-6) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Washington (Cavalli 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 7-4) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 6-1), 1:40 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-5) at Minnesota (Bradley 8-3), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 4-8) at San Diego (Márquez 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 10, Philadelphia 2
Cleveland 3, Miami 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 2, Atlanta 1
Toronto 5, San Diego 3
Arizona 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-8), 12:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Washington (Cavalli 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 4-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 7-4) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ritchie 1-2) at St. Louis (May 5-6), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 3-9) at San Francisco (McDonald 3-7), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-5), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 4-8) at San Diego (Márquez 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
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