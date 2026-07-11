All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 55 37 .598 — New York 52 42 .553…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 55 37 .598 — New York 52 42 .553 4 Toronto 45 49 .479 11 Boston 44 48 .478 11 Baltimore 44 51 .463 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 49 46 .516 — Chicago 48 45 .516 — Minnesota 46 49 .484 3 Detroit 44 50 .468 4½ Kansas City 38 57 .400 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 48 46 .511 — Seattle 47 48 .495 1½ Houston 46 50 .479 3 Athletics 41 53 .436 7 Los Angeles 38 57 .400 10½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 54 39 .581 — Miami 52 43 .547 3 Philadelphia 52 43 .547 3 Washington 48 47 .505 7 New York 40 55 .421 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 59 34 .634 — Chicago 52 42 .553 7½ St. Louis 49 44 .527 10 Pittsburgh 47 47 .500 12½ Cincinnati 43 50 .462 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 34 .642 — Arizona 47 47 .500 13½ San Diego 46 48 .489 14½ San Francisco 39 55 .415 21½ Colorado 39 57 .406 22½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 10, Philadelphia 2

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 2

Cleveland 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 14, Athletics 1

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 5, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Lugo 3-6) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Washington (Cavalli 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 7-4) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 6-1), 1:40 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-5) at Minnesota (Bradley 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-8) at San Diego (Márquez 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 10, Philadelphia 2

Cleveland 3, Miami 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 2, Atlanta 1

Toronto 5, San Diego 3

Arizona 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-8), 12:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Washington (Cavalli 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 4-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 7-4) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ritchie 1-2) at St. Louis (May 5-6), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 3-9) at San Francisco (McDonald 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-8) at San Diego (Márquez 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

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