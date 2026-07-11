Wimbledon Results

Saturday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £30,060,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from…

Saturday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £30,060,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (1), Britain, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo (6), El Salvador, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

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