Wimbledon Results

Saturday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £30,060,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (1), Britain, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo (6), El Salvador, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).
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