Azura Stevens scores 18 of her 20 points in the 1st half and the Sky beat the Storm

CHICAGO (AP) — Azura Stevens scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Sydney Taylor added 17 points,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Azura Stevens scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Sydney Taylor added 17 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 95-90 on Wednesday.

The Sky led 86-75 with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter before Seattle went on a 9-0 run, capped by Flau’jae Johnson’s 3-pointer to get within two points. But that’s as close as the Storm would get.

Courtney Vandersloot dribbled down the clock and found Stevens in the paint for her first points of the second half with 26.5 seconds left to give Chicago a 93-88 lead. Natasha Cloud sealed it at the free-throw line.

Chloe Bibby had 14 points in her first appearance of the season for Chicago (8-16), which led by as many as 14 points in the second half. Cloud had 13 points and six assists, and Gabriela Jaquez scored 10.

Johnson led Seattle (6-20) with 25 points. Dominique Malonga had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Awa Fam scored 14. The Storm struggled from the free-throw line, going 14 of 23 (61%).

LYNX 96, SPARKS 87

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 for her fifth straight 20-point performance, Courtney Williams added 19 points, and Minnesota beat Los Angeles for their fourth straight victory.

Minnesota went on a 19-3 run, scoring on 10 straight possessions, to take a 63-56 lead with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

McBride made her first 3-pointer with four minutes left in the fourth for an 84-74 lead. Nia Coffey banked in a 3-pointer on the Lynx’s next possession for an 11-point lead.

Minnesota went 8 of 14 from 3-point range in the second half after missing 11 straight before halftime. Six of those makes came from different players.

Rae Burrell scored 24 points, and Nneka Ogwumike had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles (10-13). Cameron Brink scored 10 points in her first game since June 15. The Sparks turned it over 20 times, leading to 30 points for Minnesota.

VALKYRIES 88, FEVER 75

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 16 points, Kaitlyn Chen had 14 points, all in the second half, and Golden State beat Indiana for the second-year franchise’s record eighth straight victory.

Tiffany Hayes added 13 points, Janelle Salaun scored 12 and Kayla Thornton added 11 for Golden State (18-7), which has also won five straight road games. Chen made all five of her field-goal attempts and 4 of 5 free throws.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (14-10) with 20 points. Aliyah Boston had 15 points, and Caitlin Clark scored 13 points, going 4 for 14 from the field overall and 1 for 8 from 3-point range in 26 minutes.

After Clark had a basket taken away for a shot-clock violation, Hayes completed a three-point play for an 80-65 lead with 3:30 left.

Mitchell made a 3-pointer to get Indiana within 80-73 but the Fever turned it over on their next possession and the Valkyries hit two free throws at the other end for a nine-point lead.

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