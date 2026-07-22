Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (50-51, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-42, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (50-51, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (6-7, 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Braves: Martin Perez (0-0)

LINE: Braves -121, Padres -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Atlanta is 58-42 overall and 30-20 at home. The Braves have a 31-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego is 50-51 overall and 23-27 in road games. The Padres are 26-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 25 doubles and 26 home runs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 15 for 38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 59 RBIs while hitting .204 for the Padres. Ty France is 15 for 38 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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