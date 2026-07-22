Brewers and Mets square off in series rubber match

New York Mets (43-59, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (63-38, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (43-59, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (63-38, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (3-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Brewers: Logan Henderson (3-1, 2.97 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -147, Mets +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 33-19 record in home games and a 63-38 record overall. The Brewers have an 18-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has gone 22-31 in road games and 43-59 overall. The Mets have gone 33-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 24 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 10 for 40 with six doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has eight doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Mets. Tyrone Taylor is 8 for 24 with three doubles, four home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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