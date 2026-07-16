All Blacks make 5 changes, Ireland make 9 for Nations Championship test in Auckland

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Head coach Dave Rennie has backed rookie flyhalf Ruben Love by naming him to start…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Head coach Dave Rennie has backed rookie flyhalf Ruben Love by naming him to start in New Zealand’s Nations Championship test against Ireland on Saturday, a match which will be the All Blacks’ sternest test of the year to date.

Once again, Rennie has omitted 145-test veteran and World Cup-winner Beauden Barrett from his matchday 23.

Rennie has also kept confidence in winger Josh Moorby, who will start after making an impressive debut off the bench in the win over Italy last week. Backrower Anton Segner, who became the first player born in Germany to play for the All Blacks when he made his debut from the bench against Italy, is included on the bench again.

Rennie has handed veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu his first start of the season and has moved Tupo Vaa’i, who played at lock against Italy, to the side of the scrum.

There are five changes to the starting 15 that beat Italy 47-17 last week, and nine changes to the 23 that beat France 34-32 in the first round of the championship.

Ireland and New Zealand are unbeaten after two rounds of the Nations Championship.

New Zealand will be attempting to defend a 52-test, 32-year unbeaten record at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

“Ireland has been one of the best sides in the world for a number of years now,” Rennie said. “They are very experienced and well-coached and will have belief on the back of their recent success here. We are well aware of the challenge they pose.

“We have selected a strong team that allows some of the combinations we have tested to continue building, and rewards players who have impressed over the last two rounds.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell made nine changes to the lineup that beat Japan 36-20 last week, restoring his side to full strength.

Rob Boloucoune returns on the right wing after missing Ireland’s wins over Japan and Australia because of a hamstring injury. Center Garry Ringrose, flyhalf Sam Prendergast, fullback Hugo Keenan, scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, backrower Josh van der Flier, lock Joe McCarthy, hooker and captain Dan Sheehan and prop Tadhg Furlong also are back in the starting lineup after missing last week.

Six players remain from the win over Japan, while 13 remain from the team that beat Australia 33-21.

Rennie has boosted the All Blacks bench by name winger Caleb Clarke and backrower Peter Lakai, who both started against France, among the reserves on Saturday.

“We know how important our bench will be against a team as tenacious as Ireland, so have selected players who we know are capable of making an impact and influencing the course of the game,” Rennie said.

Wingers Fehi Fineanganofo and Leroy Carter both were unavailable for the All Blacks because of shoulder injuries, hastening Moorby’s promotion to the starting side.

Tyrel Lomax again has been favored at tighthead prop over Fletcher Newell.

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Lineups:

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea (captain), Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Rob Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jimmy O’Brien, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan (captain), Tom O’Toole. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Thomas Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Sean Jansen, Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley, Bundee Aki.

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