Flyers lock up Trevor Zegras with a 4-year deal worth $9.125M per year

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have reached a four-year contract agreement with forward Trevor Zegras with an average annual…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have reached a four-year contract agreement with forward Trevor Zegras with an average annual value of $9.125 million, the team announced on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old Zegras had a career-high 26 goals and 67 points last season, the second-most on the team. He added two more goals and four assists in the playoffs.

“We’re thrilled to have Trevor committed to our organization for the next four years,” general manager Danny Briere said in a statement. “The growth he showed this past season, proving that he is the skilled player he entered the league as, reinforced our belief that he will be an impact player for the Flyers for the years to come.”

Selected ninth overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL draft, the 6-foot, 185-pound Boston University product has played in 349 career NHL games, and has 93 goals and 160 assists for 253 points. He has 60-plus point seasons in three of his six seasons in the league.

Zegras has also represented the United States on five occasions, most recently at the 2024 World Championships where he had a goal and an assist in eight games. He also played in back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, he helped the U.S. win gold and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player with seven goals and 18 points in seven games.

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