Koivun wins 3M Open in 3rd pro start. Herbert takes LIV Golf UK at 30 under

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Jackson Koivun won the 3M Open by three strokes Sunday in only his third start as…

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Jackson Koivun won the 3M Open by three strokes Sunday in only his third start as a professional, holding off Scottie Scheffler with a closing 5-under 66 for a tournament-record 25-under 259 total.

Koivun played a safe and steady game on a 97-degree afternoon at the TPC Twin Cities, going bogey-free for the second straight day after a 61 on Saturday gave him a three-shot cushion.

The 21-year-old player who led Auburn to the NCAA championship last month confidently fended off the world’s top-ranked player in Scheffler, who surged into contention with a 63 while playing five groups ahead.

Scheffler had his fourth runner-up finish this season. His lone win this year came in his first start at The American Express in California.

Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman, Chandler Phillips and Denny McCarthy tied for third at 20 under.

Koivun, who became the fourth rookie winner this season, missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Illinois and tied for 10th at the ISCO Championship in Kentucky earlier this month. He made 10 starts as an amateur on tour events.

LIV Golf League

ROCESTER, England (AP) — Lucas Herbert had the lowest 72-hole score in LIV Golf history, finishing LIV Golf United Kingdom at 30 under to lead Ripper GC to the team, title.

Herbert led wire-to-wire for his second victory of the season, closing with a 10-under 62. He opened with a 61 to break the course record at JCB Golf & Country Club.

Tyrrell Hatton was second at 24 under after a 63. Bryson DeChambeau followed at 21 under, shooting 68.

PGA Tour Champions

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Jerry Kelly won the Senior British Open by two shots for his third senior major title, shooting a 2-under 68 on the Kings course at Gleneagles to finish at 10-under 270.

The 59-year-old American also won the Senior Players in 2020 and 2022. He has 14 PGA Tour Champions victories.

Cameron Percy, Darren Fichardt and Matt Gogel tied for second.

Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Jenny Shin of South Korea won the Women’s Scottish Open for her first LPGA Tour victory in more than 10 years.

The 33-year-old Shin shot a 3-over 75 on the Dundonald Links to finish at 9 under. She won for the first time since the Texas Shootout in May 2016,

A Lim Kim was second, two strokes back.

The Women’s British Open starts Thursday at Royal Lytham and St. Annes.

Korn Ferry Tour

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Tommy Morrison won the Evans Scholars Invitational for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, shooting an 8-under 63 for a three-stroke victory.

Morrison finished at 29 under at The Glen Club. The 21-year-old former University of Texas player opened with rounds of 63, 63 and 64.

Dylan Menante was second after a 65.

Other tours

Christine Wang won the Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship for her first Epson Tour title. She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13 under, a stroke ahead of Mirabel Ting at The Golf Club of Avon. … Germany’s Anton Albers took the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge in the Czech Republic for his first Challenge Tour victory. He shot a 6-under 65 to get to 20 under, three shots clear of American Alex Goff. … Canadian Etienne Papineau outlasted Jack Lundin with a par on the second hole of a playoff in the Osprey Valley Open for his first PGA Tour Americas victory. They finished at 19 under at TPC Toronto. … Reina Kato won the Japan LPGA’s Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory. She finished at 22 under.

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