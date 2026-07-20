Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu lead Liberty to 99-98 OT win over short-handed Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 33 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 of her…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 33 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 of her 21 points in overtime, and the New York Liberty beat the short-handed Dallas Wings 99-98 on Monday night to snap a four-game skid.

After scoring just nine points in the third quarter — and trailing by 12 in the frame — New York responded with 24 points in the fourth to force overtime.

Ionescu took over from there, making all five of her shots to give New York a 97-93 lead with 1:20 left.

Arike Ogunbowale sank a 3-pointer to pull Dallas within 99-98 with 27.5 seconds left and New York had a shot-clock violation at the other end to give the Wings another chance. Ogunbowale had a good look from close range but her bank shot hit hard off the rim as time expired.

Ogunbowale scored 29 points for Dallas (17-9), which had a franchise-record six-game winning streak halted. Jessica Shepard secured her 17th double-double of the season with 13 points and 16 rebounds to tie Atlanta’s Angel Reese for league lead.

Dallas was without star Paige Bueckers after she hit her head on the floor late in a 90-82 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Bueckers isn’t in the concussion protocol, but the team said last season’s Rookie of the Year was still feeling sore.

Jonquel Jones finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for New York (14-12). Marine Fauthoux had 10 points and 10 boards.

The game was rescheduled from Thursday night after the Liberty’s charter flight had mechanical issues.

Up next

Liberty: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

Wings: At Portland on Wednesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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