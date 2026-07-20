Pratt hits 1st career homer as Brewers beat Mets 8-3 in Peralta’s return to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cooper Pratt hit his first major league homer and had his first career three-hit game to help…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cooper Pratt hit his first major league homer and had his first career three-hit game to help spoil Freddy Peralta’s return to Milwaukee as the Brewers defeated the New York Mets 8-3 on Monday night.

Joey Ortiz had a three-run homer and Andrew Vaughn launched a two-run shot for the Brewers (63-37), who won their fourth straight and overtook the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-38) for the best record in the majors.

Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski struck out six and allowed one unearned run while throwing 65 pitches over four innings in his first appearance since July 7. Misiorowski was scratched from a scheduled July 12 start due to arm fatigue, and Brewers manager Pat Murphy spoke before Monday’s game about monitoring the two-time All-Star’s workload.

Peralta (5-9) gave up seven runs over 5 1/3 innings while facing the Brewers for the first time after pitching for them from 2018-25. He received two standing ovations from the Milwaukee crowd — one after a pregame video tribute to him aired on the American Family Field scoreboard and another as he left the game with the Mets trailing 5-1.

Ortiz then greeted Xzavion Curry with a drive over the left-field wall to break open the game.

Peralta opened the bottom of the first by striking out Christian Yelich, but followed that up by walking Jackson Chourio on four pitches. According to Sportradar, that was just the second four-pitch walk Chourio had drawn all season.

Brice Turang doubled home Chourio and later scored on William Contreras’ two-out single.

Pratt, who went 3 for 4, extended Milwaukee’s lead to 3-0 in the second. Vaughn added his two-run shot in the third.

Craig Yoho (2-0) pitched one inning of scoreless relief to pick up the win. Lance McCullers allowed two runs over three innings in his Brewers debut.

Up next

Milwaukee’s Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.18 ERA) faces his former team for the first time and Zach Thornton (0-1, 2.60) starts for New York on Tuesday. The Brewers acquired Sproat in the January trade that sent Peralta to the Mets.

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