World Tour Libema Open Results

Friday At Autotron Convention Center Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €246,338 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from…

Friday

At Autotron Convention Center

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €246,338

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from Libema Open at Autotron Convention Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Caty McNally, United States, def. Solana Sierra, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Botic Van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, walkover.

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