World Tour Libema Open Results

Friday
At Autotron Convention Center
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: €246,338
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from Libema Open at Autotron Convention Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Caty McNally, United States, def. Solana Sierra, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Botic Van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, walkover.
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