World Cup Prediction Apps: Get Top Trading Offers for Sunday Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The World Cup group stage rolls on with a five-game slate today, and you can get in on the action with the best prediction apps out there.

There is no better time to sign up than now to trade on these matches:

Australia vs. Turkey

Germany vs. Curacao

Netherlands vs. Japan

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

Sweden vs. Tunisia

Capitalize on bonuses and more when you sign up with each of the offers we will take you through.

World Cup Prediction Apps: Overview Of Top Offers

Prediction markets are a bit different than betting markets. The distinct differences create a more favorable environment for users. You compete with other users, and do not have to deal with vigs or oddsmakers. You can also buy and sell your positions at any moment, giving you more avenues to securing a profit. Click the links below to sign up for all of the offers you are interested in:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 sign-up bonus here.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 sign-up bonus here.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 welcome bonus here (iOS) or here (Android)

Novig Promo Code WTOP55: $50 coins here.

OG Promo Code: $100 in bonuses here.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO bonus offer here.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: 20% match up to $100 here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer







Create a new profile with the Polymarket promo code offer and get $50 bonuses when you complete an initial deposit of at least $20. Trade on any games today with up to $70 in initial funds.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Sign-Up Bonus







After signing up with the Kalshi promo code, you will have to trade $10 on the platform to trigger the $10 bonus offer. Once you cross that threshold, whether it is in one trade or multiple, you will receive the reward.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Welcome Bonus















Activate the FanDuel Predicts offer after signing up by making a trade of any amount. Once you hit submit on that transaction, you will receive your $25 in bonuses to use for any other markets you are interested in targeting.

Novig Promo Code WTOP55: Get $50 Coins







With your new Novig account, you can spend $5 on the platform to instantly get $50 in coins. Put your coins to use within the app’s free mode and test out your strategies in a low-stress environment.

OG Promo Code: $100 In Bonuses







After signing up with the OG promo code, the more you trade, the more you get in bonuses, up to $100. Get started by making your first trade for any of today’s World Cup matches.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus Offer







With the Crypto.com offer, you will have to start by making a cryptocurrency trade on the platform to get CRO, the native currency of the platform. You will then have to take this and stake it on the app, which will determine how much in CRO bonuses (up to $50) you get from this offer.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: $100 In Bonuses







After using the ProphetX promo code to sign up for a new account, you can secure up to $100 in bonuses depending on the amount of your first transaction. This comes in the form of a 20% match for your first prediction on the World Cup.