World Cup Betting Promos: Get the 7 Best Sportsbook Offers for USA-Australia

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on USA vs. Australia with these World Cup betting promos. Take advantage of these offers in this pivotal Group D matchup.

This is an opportunity for players to grab guaranteed bonuses, bet matches, odds boosts and other unique offers on the World Cup. Sign up with DraftKings, BetMGM, FanDuel and other sportsbooks in time for this USA-Australia match.

World Cup Betting Promos Deliver Top Offers for USA vs. Australia

Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the World Cup this week. There are four games to choose from on Wednesday:

USA vs. Australia

Scotland vs. Morocco

Brazil vs. Haiti

Turkiye vs. Paraguay

New players who take advantage of these World Cup betting promos will have a head start on the action. Let’s take a closer look at the details of each offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 World Cup Bet







Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup. New users who register in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can grab a $150 bonus with bonus code TOP150.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on USA-Australia, Win $200 Bonus







Take advantage of this DraftKings promo and secure $200 in bonuses instantly. Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on the World Cup. This will trigger an instant bonus. New players will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the weekend. Instant gratification is rare in sports betting, but this is the exception to the rule.

Bet365 Sportsbook Unlocks $365 Guaranteed Bonus







Guarantees are few and far between in sports, but this bet365 promo is breaking the mold. Set up a new account and place a $10 bet on USA vs. Australia or any other game this weekend. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive $365 in bonuses.

Grab $350 in Total Bonuses on FanDuel Sportsbook







New players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can unlock seven straight days of bonuses. Place a $5 bet on the World Cup or any other available market to unlock a $50 bonus. This offer is available for seven days, totaling $350 in bonuses.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and grab 10 100% profit boosts. Place a $1 bet on the World Cup to secure this offer. Each profit boost represents an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 in World Cup Bet Matches







Register with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for 10 straight days of bet matches. New users will receive up to $100 in FanCash each day for 10 consecutive days. With World Cup games every day in June, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer.

Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Secure $1,000 Bet Reset







Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of USA’s tilt with Australia. New players will qualify for a $1,000 bet reset. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.