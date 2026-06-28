World Cup Betting Promos: Get Best Offers for Canada-South Africa

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans can take advantage of these World Cup betting promos ahead of the knockout stage. Canada and South Africa will kick things off as the standalone game on Sunday.

New players can secure guaranteed bonuses, profit boosts, bet matches and other offers for the World Cup. Sign up and start reaping the rewards before kickoff.

How to Redeem These World Cup Betting Promos

South Africa is one of six CAF teams to make the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Canada is one of three CONCACAF teams to make the round of 32. All three host nations advanced, but Canada is playing this game in California. New players can take the guesswork out of betting on this matchup by signing up with these World Cup betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet







New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on this first bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. New users in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV) can use bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 on Canada-South Africa. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for Canada-South Africa







There are two options on the table for World Cup fans at bet365 Sportsbook. Bet $10 on the game to get a $150 guaranteed bonus. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet, which is a way to raise the stakes on the World Cup.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $200 in World Cup Bonuses Instantly







New players can secure $200 in bonuses immediately with DraftKings Sportsbook. Create a new account and place a $5 bet on Canada-South Africa or any other game. This will trigger an instant payout. From there, players will have plenty of bonus bets to use on the World Cup, MLB or any other sport.

Get $350 in Bonuses With This FanDuel Sportsbook Promo







Create a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook to qualify for seven straight days of bonuses. After signing up, place a $5 bet on the World Cup. This will unlock a $50 bonus, win or lose. New users can complete this same $5 bet to win a $50 bonus for seven straight days. All in all, new players are eligible for up to $350 in total bonuses.

Double Your World Cup Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to unlock a unique offer. New players who place a $1 bet on the World Cup will get 10 100% profit boosts. From there, each profit boost represents an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 bet.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Secure $1,000 Bet Reset







Get in on the action during the World Cup with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. New players will receive a $1,000 first bet reset. Place a wager on Canada vs. South Africa. Anyone who wins will take home straight cash. However, any losses will be offset with bonus bets, up to $1,000.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 in FanCash







Fanatics Sportsbook is offering players 10 days of bet matches with promo code WTOPFAN. New players can secure $100 in FanCash for 10 straight days. With tons of options in the World Cup, it’s the perfect time to activate this offer.