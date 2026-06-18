World Cup Betting Promos: Get 7 Best Offers with Canada, Mexico, Among Teams in Spotlight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for Wednesday’s matches by signing up with the latest World Cup betting promos. These offers provide players with opportunities to raise the stakes on the action.

New players can sign up with BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel and more to secure the best boosts, bonuses and other unique offers on the World Cup.

How to Secure These World Cup Betting Promos on Thursday

There is no shortage of options for soccer fans in June. New players who take advantage of these offers on Thursday will have the chance to make picks on Canada-Qatar, Mexico-Korea or any other game this week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these World Cup betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 World Cup Bet







There are two different options on the table for new players on BetMGM Sportsbook. Where you sign up will determine which bonus you can unlock. Take a look at the two options:

Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 First Bet

Bonus Code TOP150: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only)

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With DraftKings Sportsbook







DraftKings Sportsbook is providing soccer fans with instant gratification during the World Cup. Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on Canada-Qatar, Mexico-Korea or any other game. Placing that bet will be enough to trigger this $200 bonus instantly. From there, players will have eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the World Cup.

Bet365 Sportsbook Unlocks $365 No-Brainer Bonus







Take advantage of this bet365 Sportsbook offer ahead of Thursday’s World Cup games. All it takes is a $10 bet on the World Cup or any available market. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive $365 in total bonuses.

Score $350 in Bonuses With FanDuel Sportsbook







FanDuel Sportsbook has a unique offer that few can match. Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game. This will unlock a $50 bonus. Players can repeat this for seven straight days, totaling $350 in bonuses. With World Cup action every single day in June, it’s the perfect time to get in on the action.

Double Your Winnings Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







New players can register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start with a $1 bet on the World Cup. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts that players can use on everything from the World Cup and MLB to tennis and golf.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in Bet Matches







Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for up to $1,000 in bet matches. Each new player will qualify for 10 straight days of $100 bet matches. This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes with FanCash.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Secure $1,000 Bet Reset







New players can sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of Thursday’s World Cup action. This promo unlocks a $1,000 bet reset. Anyone who misses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Think of this as a safety net for players during the World Cup.