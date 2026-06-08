Williams leads Golden State against Phoenix after 27-point game

Phoenix Mercury (4-8, 3-4 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (6-5, 3-3 Western Conference) San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (4-8, 3-4 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (6-5, 3-3 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Gabby Williams scored 27 points in the Golden State Valkyries’ 84-79 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Valkyries have gone 3-3 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is eighth in the WNBA averaging 85.8 points and is shooting 40.6% from the field.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference action is 3-4. Phoenix has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Golden State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 81.7 points per game, 1.2 more than the 80.5 Golden State allows to opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Valkyries defeated the Mercury 95-79 in their last meeting on May 11. Janelle Salaun led the Valkyries with 21 points, and Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Valkyries. Williams is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mercury. Jovana Nogic is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 85.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 80.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Alyssa Thomas: day to day (calf), Kahleah Copper: day to day (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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