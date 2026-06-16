Willi Castro and TJ Rumfield each drive in two runs as the Rockies beat the Cubs, 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Willi Castro continued his hot streak with two RBIs and TJ Rumfield hit a two-run home run…

CHICAGO (AP) — Willi Castro continued his hot streak with two RBIs and TJ Rumfield hit a two-run home run as the Colorado Rockies evened their series against the Chicago Cubs with a 5-2 win Tuesday.

Castro is 7 for 13 with two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs over the past three games.

Ryan Feltner allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings for the Rockies (28-46), who won for just the second time in the past six games. Four Rockies relievers combined to hold the Cubs scoreless over the final seven innings, with Blas Castaño (1-0) recording the win and Jaden Hill pitching the ninth for his first career save.

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who hit for the cycle Monday, led off with a home run for the second straight game. Crow-Armstrong has reached base in 20 straight games, hitting safely in 19 of them.

The Cubs (38-36) added another run in the second when Matt Shaw scored from third on a wild pitch after a Miguel Amaya ground-rule double.

Castro doubled in Jake McCarthy to get the Rockies on the board in the third. Rumfield followed with a 385-foot shot to right center to make it 3-2.

Cubs starter Edward Cabrera (4-4) allowed five runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings, leaving the game in the fifth with a right hand cramp and two on base. Ryan Rolison allowed both inherited runners to score, one on a wild pitch and one on a Castro fielder’s choice.

The Cubs are batting 3 for 39 (.077) over the past three games and 12 for 83 (.145) over the past 11 with runners in scoring position, going 0 for 8 on Tuesday and leaving nine runners on base.

Up Next

The three-game series wraps up Wednesday with Rockies LHP Sean Sullivan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) facing Cubs RHP Javier Assad (4-1, 3.99)

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