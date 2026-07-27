Curtis Mead leaves after being hit on the wrist by a pitch in 2nd at-bat with Red Sox

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Curtis Mead has left his first game with the Boston Red Sox after being hit on…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Curtis Mead has left his first game with the Boston Red Sox after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch against the Athletics.

Mead struck out looking in the first at-bat of his Boston debut Monday night and was struck on the wrist by A’s starter Jack Perkins in the fourth. Mead tried to shake off the pain, but left the game after being checked by the Red Sox’s trainer.

The Red Sox acquired Mead on Saturday in a trade that sent left-hander Connelly Early to Washington.

Mead is hitting .253 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.

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