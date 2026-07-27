All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|62
|43
|.590
|—
|New York
|59
|46
|.562
|3
|Boston
|54
|50
|.519
|7½
|Baltimore
|52
|55
|.486
|11
|Toronto
|49
|58
|.458
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|55
|49
|.529
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|53
|.505
|2½
|Minnesota
|53
|54
|.495
|3½
|Detroit
|50
|57
|.467
|6½
|Kansas City
|45
|62
|.421
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|54
|52
|.509
|—
|Houston
|52
|55
|.486
|2½
|Seattle
|52
|55
|.486
|2½
|Athletics
|44
|61
|.419
|9½
|Los Angeles
|42
|64
|.396
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Philadelphia
|57
|50
|.533
|5½
|Washington
|54
|53
|.505
|8½
|Miami
|53
|54
|.495
|9½
|New York
|45
|62
|.421
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|39
|.629
|—
|Chicago
|59
|46
|.562
|7
|Pittsburgh
|55
|52
|.514
|12
|St. Louis
|53
|52
|.505
|13
|Cincinnati
|49
|55
|.471
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|39
|.632
|—
|Arizona
|55
|52
|.514
|12½
|San Diego
|53
|53
|.500
|14
|San Francisco
|44
|61
|.419
|22½
|Colorado
|42
|65
|.393
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 0
Boston 6, Toronto 1
Kansas City 5, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 12, Houston 3
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings
Minnesota 11, Athletics 8
Seattle 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Monday’s Games
Texas 7, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore 8, Detroit 5
Toronto 3, Washington 2
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Cecconi 4-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 12-1), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Kremer 1-3) at Detroit (Melton 5-1), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Quantrill 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Jax 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 2-1) at Washington (Cavalli 7-4), 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 10-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Lugo 4-6) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 7-4), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-7), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Bennett 6-3) at Athletics (Jump 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7
San Diego 5, Miami 3
Washington 10, Arizona 7
N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 11, Colorado 2
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Toronto 3, Washington 2
Miami 8, Philadelphia 7
N.Y. Mets 14, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Cecconi 4-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 12-1), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Pfaadt 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-8), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-8) at Miami (Alcantara 10-6), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 2-1) at Washington (Cavalli 7-4), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 10-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-7) at St. Louis (McGreevy 4-8), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 3-9) at San Diego (King 6-7), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Henderson 4-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-8), 9:45 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.