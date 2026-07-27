All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 — New York 59 46 .562…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 — New York 59 46 .562 3 Boston 54 50 .519 7½ Baltimore 52 55 .486 11 Toronto 49 58 .458 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 55 49 .529 — Cleveland 54 53 .505 2½ Minnesota 53 54 .495 3½ Detroit 50 57 .467 6½ Kansas City 45 62 .421 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 54 52 .509 — Houston 52 55 .486 2½ Seattle 52 55 .486 2½ Athletics 44 61 .419 9½ Los Angeles 42 64 .396 12

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 62 44 .585 — Philadelphia 57 50 .533 5½ Washington 54 53 .505 8½ Miami 53 54 .495 9½ New York 45 62 .421 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 66 39 .629 — Chicago 59 46 .562 7 Pittsburgh 55 52 .514 12 St. Louis 53 52 .505 13 Cincinnati 49 55 .471 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 39 .632 — Arizona 55 52 .514 12½ San Diego 53 53 .500 14 San Francisco 44 61 .419 22½ Colorado 42 65 .393 25½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 0

Boston 6, Toronto 1

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 12, Houston 3

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Minnesota 11, Athletics 8

Seattle 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore 8, Detroit 5

Toronto 3, Washington 2

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Cecconi 4-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 12-1), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Kremer 1-3) at Detroit (Melton 5-1), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Quantrill 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Jax 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 2-1) at Washington (Cavalli 7-4), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 10-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Lugo 4-6) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-7), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Bennett 6-3) at Athletics (Jump 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7

San Diego 5, Miami 3

Washington 10, Arizona 7

N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 11, Colorado 2

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Toronto 3, Washington 2

Miami 8, Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Mets 14, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Cecconi 4-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 12-1), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Pfaadt 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-8), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-8) at Miami (Alcantara 10-6), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 2-1) at Washington (Cavalli 7-4), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 10-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-7) at St. Louis (McGreevy 4-8), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 3-9) at San Diego (King 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Henderson 4-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-8), 9:45 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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