MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -148 Baltimore +119 at TAMPA BAY OFF Texas OFF at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-148
|Baltimore
|+119
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-157
|Kansas City
|+127
|N.Y Yankees
|-143
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+117
|Houston
|-111
|at LA ANGELS
|-110
|Boston
|-151
|at ATHLETICS
|+123
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Arizona
|-116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-106
|Atlanta
|-161
|at N.Y METS
|+131
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-187
|Colorado
|+151
|Milwaukee
|-142
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-143
|Toronto
|+117
|Cleveland
|-136
|at CINCINNATI
|+111
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.