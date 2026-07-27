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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 27, 2026, 5:56 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -148 Baltimore +119
at TAMPA BAY OFF Texas OFF
at MINNESOTA -157 Kansas City +127
N.Y Yankees -143 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +117
Houston -111 at LA ANGELS -110
Boston -151 at ATHLETICS +123

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia OFF at MIAMI OFF
Arizona -116 at PITTSBURGH -106
Atlanta -161 at N.Y METS +131
at ST. LOUIS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at SAN DIEGO -187 Colorado +151
Milwaukee -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -143 Toronto +117
Cleveland -136 at CINCINNATI +111
at LA DODGERS OFF Seattle OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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