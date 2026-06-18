White Sox OF Pereira placed on 7-day concussion injured list after crashing into fence

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Everson Pereira was placed on the seven-day injured list with a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Everson Pereira was placed on the seven-day injured list with a concussion Thursday, one day after crashing into the left-center field fence at Yankee Stadium.

Pereira tracked down Ben Rice’s fly ball and crashed into the fence near the 399-foot sign in front of the visiting bullpen, making a leaping catch before his face hit the fence in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

After making the play, Pereira was down for a few minutes before leaving the field. He was placed in concussion protocol.

“Better today but obviously banged up from last night, but he’s in good spirits and doing OK,” White Sox manager Will Venable said before Thursday’s game against the Yankees.

Pereira missed six weeks with a pectoral strain before returning earlier this month, and the 25-year-old is hitting .232 with three homers and seven RBIs in 21 games.

The White Sox recalled Junior Perez from Triple-A Charlotte and started him in left field. Acquired from the Athletics on May 16, Perez was hitting .230 with two homers and seven RBIs in 20 games for Charlotte.

Perez also became the 13th player to debut for the White Sox, matching the MLB record set by the 1944 Cincinnati Reds for the most debuts before the All-Star break.

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