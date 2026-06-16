West Virginia 12, Troy 0

West Virginia Troy ab r h bi ab r h bi Guzman rf/1b 4 2 2 2 Schrader ph 1…

West Virginia Troy ab r h bi ab r h bi Guzman rf/1b 4 2 2 2 Schrader ph 1 0 0 0 Kelly 2b 6 2 3 4 Kuehl ph 1 0 0 0 Schoenfeld cf 5 1 1 1 Azpilcueta ph 1 0 0 0 S.Smith dh 5 0 1 1 Book ph 1 0 0 0 Graveline c/lf 6 2 2 1 Meier cf 3 0 0 0 Ineich ss 3 2 2 0 Nelson lf 4 0 0 0 Darnell 2b 2 0 0 0 Boroff dh 4 0 1 0 Hall 3b 3 2 1 0 Lumsden lf 4 0 1 1 Cavill 1b 3 0 0 0 Piasecki ss 2 0 0 0 Janicki c 4 0 1 0 Barjam ph-p 1 0 1 0 Pyne 3b 3 0 1 0 Kresser 1b 3 0 0 1 Markham rf 3 0 1 0 Totals 40 12 14 11 Totals 32 0 4 0

E_Guzman. 2B_Janicki (26), Markham (9), Guzman (22), Graveline (12). HR_Kelly (18). RBI_Guzman 2 (45), Kelly 4 (61), Schoenfeld (51), Smith (55), Graveline (37), Lumsden (20), Kresser (34).

West Virginia 002 004 105 — 12 Troy 000 000 000 — 0

IP H R ER BB SO

West Virginia Estridge 1 0 0 0 1 2 Bassinger 2 0 0 0 0 5 Montesa W 5 1/3 2 0 0 4 6 McDougal 0 2/3 2 0 0 2 0

Troy Criswell 0 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 Ellingworth L 3 4 2 2 3 4 Smith 1 2/3 2 2 2 0 2 Dill 1 3 1 0 0 0 Alonso 2 2/3 2 4 4 3 5

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