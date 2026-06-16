West Virginia 12, Troy 0

|West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|Troy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Guzman rf/1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Schrader ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelly 2b
|6
|2
|3
|4
|
|Kuehl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoenfeld cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Azpilcueta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Smith dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Book ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graveline c/lf
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Meier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ineich ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Nelson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darnell 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boroff dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hall 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lumsden lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cavill 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Piasecki ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Janicki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barjam ph-p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pyne 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kresser 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Markham rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|
E_Guzman. 2B_Janicki (26), Markham (9), Guzman (22), Graveline (12). HR_Kelly (18). RBI_Guzman 2 (45), Kelly 4 (61), Schoenfeld (51), Smith (55), Graveline (37), Lumsden (20), Kresser (34).
|West Virginia
|002
|004
|105
|—
|12
|Troy
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estridge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bassinger
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Montesa W
|5
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|McDougal
|0
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Troy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Criswell
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ellingworth L
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Smith
|1
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Dill
|1
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso
|2
|2/3
|2
|4
|4
|3
|5
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.