All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|New York
|59
|45
|.567
|2
|Boston
|53
|50
|.515
|7½
|Baltimore
|51
|54
|.486
|10½
|Toronto
|48
|57
|.457
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|49
|.524
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|52
|.509
|1½
|Minnesota
|52
|54
|.491
|3½
|Detroit
|50
|55
|.476
|5
|Kansas City
|44
|62
|.415
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|53
|51
|.510
|—
|Houston
|52
|54
|.491
|2
|Seattle
|51
|54
|.486
|2½
|Athletics
|44
|60
|.423
|9
|Los Angeles
|41
|64
|.390
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|Philadelphia
|56
|49
|.533
|5½
|Washington
|53
|52
|.505
|8½
|Miami
|52
|53
|.495
|9½
|New York
|43
|62
|.410
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|39
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|59
|45
|.567
|6
|St. Louis
|53
|51
|.510
|12
|Pittsburgh
|53
|52
|.505
|12½
|Cincinnati
|48
|55
|.466
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|38
|.638
|—
|Arizona
|55
|50
|.524
|12
|San Diego
|52
|53
|.495
|15
|San Francisco
|44
|60
|.423
|22½
|Colorado
|42
|64
|.396
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 6, Boston 0
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1
Minnesota 2, Athletics 0
Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2
Texas 7, Seattle 1
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Seattle (Kirby 8-8) at Texas (Rocker 3-8), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-9) at Detroit (Montero 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Washington (Alvarez 2-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 4-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 12-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Imai 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 5-6) at Athletics (Perkins 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 2
Washington 5, Arizona 3
San Diego 7, Miami 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 8, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 8-8) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-8), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-2) at Miami (Phillips 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Washington (Alvarez 2-3), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Thornton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 4-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 12-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Peterson 5-7) at St. Louis (Liberatore 5-7), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 3-5) at San Francisco (Mahle 2-9), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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