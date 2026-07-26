All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 61 43 .587 — New York 59 45 .567…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 61 43 .587 — New York 59 45 .567 2 Boston 53 50 .515 7½ Baltimore 51 54 .486 10½ Toronto 48 57 .457 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 49 .524 — Cleveland 54 52 .509 1½ Minnesota 52 54 .491 3½ Detroit 50 55 .476 5 Kansas City 44 62 .415 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 53 51 .510 — Houston 52 54 .491 2 Seattle 51 54 .486 2½ Athletics 44 60 .423 9 Los Angeles 41 64 .390 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 61 43 .587 — Philadelphia 56 49 .533 5½ Washington 53 52 .505 8½ Miami 52 53 .495 9½ New York 43 62 .410 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 65 39 .625 — Chicago 59 45 .567 6 St. Louis 53 51 .510 12 Pittsburgh 53 52 .505 12½ Cincinnati 48 55 .466 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 38 .638 — Arizona 55 50 .524 12 San Diego 52 53 .495 15 San Francisco 44 60 .423 22½ Colorado 42 64 .396 25½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Toronto 6, Boston 0

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 2, Athletics 0

Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2

Texas 7, Seattle 1

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 8-8) at Texas (Rocker 3-8), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-9) at Detroit (Montero 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Washington (Alvarez 2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 4-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 12-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Imai 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 5-6) at Athletics (Perkins 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 2

Washington 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 7, Miami 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 8-8) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-8), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-2) at Miami (Phillips 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Washington (Alvarez 2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Thornton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 4-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 12-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Peterson 5-7) at St. Louis (Liberatore 5-7), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 3-5) at San Francisco (Mahle 2-9), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.