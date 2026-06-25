Skipper Chandimal leads Sri Lanka to 95-3 at lunch in 1st test against West Indies

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka recovered from the loss of three early wickets to reach 95-3 against pace-…

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka recovered from the loss of three early wickets to reach 95-3 against pace- heavy West Indies at lunch in the first test of a two-match series on Thursday.

Dinesh Chandimal revived Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 40 and captain Dhananjaya de Silva was not out on 25 after home skipper Roston Chase had won the toss and elected to bowl on a grassy wicket in Antigua.

The two seasoned batters put on 53 for the fourth wicket after the tourists lost three wickets for 42 runs inside the first hour to the pace of Alzarri Joseph (2-18) and Kemar Roach (1-15).

Roach provided West Indies with a bright start when Pathum Nissanka was caught at forward short leg in the first over after surviving a close lbw appeal off the fast bowler’s second ball of the match.

Roach and Jayden Seales got plenty of sideways movement with the new ball and West Indies came close to dismissing Chandimal early, but the ball just fell short of a diving Amir Jangoo in the slips cordon.

Nishan Madushka (23) greeted Joseph with a six over point before the tall fast bowler struck twice in two balls.

Madushka was out plumb leg before wicket when he tried to flick the ball to the on-side and Kamindu Mendis edged Joseph to first slip off the next ball.

De Silva survived the hat-trick ball and grew in confidence with Chandimal, who struck six fours as both batters denied West Indies further breakthroughs.

Sri Lanka is playing its first test in a year since a 1-0 series win against Bangladesh.

West Indies also is playing its first test this year and searching for its first win in the World Test Championship after seven defeats in eight tests.

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