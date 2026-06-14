Vinnie Pasquantino has hand surgery, faces up to 6 weeks out in the latest injury blow to the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had surgery Sunday on a fractured hamate bone in his…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had surgery Sunday on a fractured hamate bone in his right hand and could miss up to six weeks, the latest injury misfortune to befall a club that has struggled to live up to expectations this season.

The Royals recalled outfielder John Rave from Triple-A Omaha to replace Pasquantino on the roster ahead of their series finale against the Astros. Jac Caglianone, who has been their regular right fielder, likely will play the majority of games at first base.

Pasquantino left the Royals’ rain-delayed 8-7 loss to Houston on Saturday night after making contact with the ball in the fifth inning.

“I’m frustrated for him, especially as he’s gotten himself going,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “You never want to lose any of these guys to injury, and it stinks because I know how hard he’s worked to get back to being productive.”

Pasquantino hit .264 with a career-high 32 homers and 113 RBIs last season, and the Royals hoped that he could build on that breakout performance this season. But much like the club, which began the day 10 1/2 games out of first in the AL Central, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter has gotten off to a slow start, batting just .224 with six homers and 32 RBIs.

“He’s gone through injuries before,” Quatraro said, “and it can be a real grind.”

In other injury news, left-hander Cole Ragans is scheduled for an MRI on Monday after experiencing a setback playing catch this week. The former All-Star has been on the injured list since May 8 with a left elbow impingement. Ragans appeared to be close to a return after a 23-pitch bullpen session last Wednesday before the latest pain popped up.

He’s not the only Royals starter missing these days.

Seth Lugo is on the seven-day concussion list after he was hit in the head by a 106.6 mph liner during a game against Texas last week. He underwent a CT scan that came back clear, but Lugo developed headaches afterward, and his return date is unclear.

Left-hander Kris Bubic, who has been on the injured list since mid-May because of elbow soreness, sustained a setback when a shoulder issue surfaced during a rough rehab assignment for Triple-A Omaha last week. He allowed five earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings.

In the bullpen, regular closer Carlos Estevez is working his way back from a right rotator cuff strain that landed him on the injured list at the end of March, and reliever Nick Mears is playing catch after dealing with a right shoulder impingement.

All of those injuries have put pressure on Quatraro to piece together a lineup that can compete on a daily basis.

“It’s certainly not a fun part of the job,” he said. “These guys work exceptionally hard, and injuries are a part of the game. But you feel for the player. Where they want to be is out here competing. But then you immediately shift to: ‘How do we put this together? What is our next-best option? What matchup gives us our best chance to win?’ That’s your thought process.”

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