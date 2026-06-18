US Open at a glance

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the incomplete first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills (all…

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the incomplete first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills (all times EDT):

LEADING: Wyndham Clark was 6-under par with two holes left when play was halted by darkness.

CHASING: Former champions Dustin Johnson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and Gary Woodland are part of a seven-way tie for second at 2 under.

LURKING: Another shot behind is Rory McIlroy, who played in the more difficult morning wave and shot 69.

TALE OF TWO NINES: Keith Mitchell went 41-29 to become the first U.S. Open player to score in the 40s on one nine and the 20s on the next.

WIND GOES WHIPPIN’: Two Oklahoma Sooners — Max McGreevy and amateur Ryder Cowen — and one Oklahoma State Cowboy — Sam Stevens — spent time near the top of the leaderboard on a windy day at Shinnecock.

NOTEWORTHY: Johnson has a 3 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-3 seventh to start action at 6:35 a.m. Friday.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It was all just very hard.” —Alex Fitzpatrick, after shooting 1-over 71 in the windswept morning wave.

KEY STATISTIC: The scoring average for the morning players was 73.87, which was .99 strokes higher than the afternoon players before the round was called with 50 players still on the course.

TELEVISION: Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC), 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock).

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