Uruguay and Man United midfielder Manuel Ugarte sustains knee ligament damage at the World Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte has sustained knee ligament damage, his club Manchester United said Sunday. Ugarte was…

ATLANTA (AP) — Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte has sustained knee ligament damage, his club Manchester United said Sunday.

Ugarte was injured in the first half of his country’s 1-0 loss to Spain on Friday, which saw Uruguay eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the best course of treatment and the rehabilitation timescale,” United said in a statement. “Everyone wishes Manuel a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”

Ugarte played in all three of Uruguay’s group games.

His injury adds to a miserable tournament for the two-time world champion, which failed to win any of its games and was held to draws by unfancied Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

So disappointing was its campaign that outgoing coach Marcelo Bielsa said he had left nothing for Uruguayan soccer during his stint with the national team.

Ugarte’s injury will also impact United’s preparations for the new season when it returns to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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