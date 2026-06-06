United States feeling confident going into World Cup off tight loss against Germany

CHICAGO (AP) — Antonee Robinson struck the ball perfectly with his left foot, and it rocketed into the corner of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Antonee Robinson struck the ball perfectly with his left foot, and it rocketed into the corner of the goal. Surrounded by a delirious sellout crowd at Soldier Field, the defender celebrated with a cartwheel and a backflip.

Not a bad way to go into the World Cup.

Robinson’s spectacular goal was the biggest highlight for the United States in a 2-1 loss to Germany on Saturday. It was the ninth consecutive loss for the U.S. against European opponents dating to 2022, but the Americans were encouraged by their performance in their final World Cup tuneup.

“I mean against a really good team, I thought we were dangerous at times,” forward Christian Pulisic said. “We had good stretches of possession, defended well for good portions of it. And, yeah, I mean honestly, I think, we’re feeling good.”

Members of the 1994 U.S. team were recognized on the field before the game.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino started what figures to be close to his World Cup lineup, with Matt Freese in goal, Sergiño Dest at right back, Alex Freeman, Miles Robinson and Tim Ream in central defense, Antonee Robinson at left back, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman in defensive midfield, Pulisic and Weston McKennie in advanced midfield and Folarin Balogun up front.

The U.S. played without top defender Chris Richards, sidelined since tearing a pair of left ankle ligaments on May 17. Richards, Mark McKenzie or Auston Trusty could replace Miles Robinson in the World Cup opener on Friday against Paraguay.

In its final test before the tournament, the U.S. generated a handful of promising scoring opportunities, led by Pulisic and Balogun. The 16th-ranked Americans controlled the last part of the first half and finished with 10 corner kicks, compared to two for the 10th-ranked Germans.

But the U.S. also made a couple of costly mistakes that Pochettino will look to clean up in his final preparations for the World Cup.

The U.S. has 14 wins, 10 losses and two draws since Pochettino took over as coach in October 2024.

“We compete. Unlucky. I think was an even game,” Pochettino said. “If you see the stats, similar stats in some stats for us. I am so happy with the commitment and how the team was.”

The Americans got off to a tough start when Adams was called for tripping Felix Nmecha with the German’s back to the goal just 43 seconds into the game. Ream was picked by Nico Schlotterback on the resulting free kick, and a wide-open Kai Havertz broke past Miles Robinson and converted an easy header in the second minute.

On Germany’s final goal, Miles Robinson was late in stepping up as Leroy Sané got a short pass from Havertz and beat Freese to the far post in the 57th minute.

“Disappointed that we lost, but many positives to take,” Antonee Robinson said. “I feel like conceding that early, we could have easily crumbled, and it could have been a very, very bad day to be going into the tournament with. But we fought back and at times played some really good football and looked good, looked competitive.”

Nothing on the U.S. side looked better than Antonee Robinson’s fifth international goal in the 37th minute. Jonathan Tah’s headed clearance attempt on Pulisic’s corner kick went just outside the area, and Robinson had perfect form on his volley past Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

“Sick. I mean, it’s a sick goal,” a smiling Pulisic said.

The 28-year-old Robinson, who gave himself the nickname of “ Jedi ” when he was just a kid, said he had never scored a goal like that in a competitive game.

It was reminiscent of Benny Feilhaber’s tiebreaking goal for the U.S. against Mexico in the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Soldier Field.

“Going into a World Cup it means a lot to have that kind of in my mind that I’ve scored something like that and a bit of freedom to shoot again if I’m in that position,” Robinson said.

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