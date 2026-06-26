Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Friday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build their daily fantasy sports lineups for the World Cup can use Underdog promo code WTOP and play $5 to win $50 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

This is the perfect way to gear up for a full weekend of World Cup action on Underdog. Whether you want to make player projections for heavyweights like France and Spain, or you are analyzing exciting matchups like Belgium taking on New Zealand, this generous welcome offer allows you to build your ideal entry for any World Cup match this week.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Free Lineups

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Free Lineups Guaranteed Bonus Last Verified On June 26, 2026

Securing your Underdog welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. By utilizing our exclusive promo code WTOP, new daily fantasy customers can take advantage of a guaranteed “Play $5, Get $50 in free lineups” bonus. All you need to do is register your new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 entry on any available player market. Whether that is predicting player performances in the June 26 clash between France and Norway, or the June 27 showdown between Spain and Uruguay. Once your $5 entry is finalized, Underdog will immediately credit your account with $50 in free lineups to use on future contests.

Please note that this generous promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To qualify for the bonus, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates. Always ensure you review the platform’s terms and conditions regarding local age limits and state eligibility before placing your entries.

World Cup Matches: Player Options

If you are aiming to leverage your new Underdog welcome offer, diving into player props is an exciting way to build your entry. By predicting which stars will find the back of the net, you can tailor your picks specifically around individual performances. It’s important to check starting lineups before locking in your play. Some teams that already qualified for the knockout stages have been playing backups in these final group stage matchups.

Whether you anticipate Erling Haaland opening the scoring for Norway or you are projecting Sadio Mane to find the back of the net at any point for Senegal, new players can win $50 in bonuses with any $5 entry.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your guaranteed bonus is a straightforward process. As long as you are a new user who meets the necessary age and region requirements, you are just a few steps away from securing your daily fantasy bonus for the final stretch of World Cup group play. Follow the steps below to successfully activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Navigate to the site to create your new profile. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. During this sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using any of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Browse the available World Cup daily fantasy board and place a $5 entry. You can build your lineup using player props from any of the upcoming Round 3 fixtures, whether you are targeting the clash between Spain and Uruguay or the matchup featuring IR Iran and Egypt.

The best part of this promotion is its guaranteed nature. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. Whether every pick in your initial lineup hits or misses completely, the $50 in free lineups will be automatically activated and credited to your account simply for placing the entry.