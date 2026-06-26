Toronto hosts Phoenix after Mabrey’s 53-point game

Phoenix Mercury (6-13, 4-8 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-9, 4-6 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (6-13, 4-8 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-9, 4-6 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo plays the Phoenix Mercury after Marina Mabrey scored 53 points in the Toronto Tempo’s 125-97 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Tempo have gone 5-3 in home games. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 91.4 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Mercury are 4-7 on the road. Phoenix is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Toronto scores 91.4 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 87.2 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Toronto has allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Tempo defeated the Mercury 98-90 in their last matchup on May 20. Brittney Sykes led the Tempo with 31 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mabrey is averaging 21.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Tempo. Sykes is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 8.8 points for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 5-5, averaging 93.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.8 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 83.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Kiki Rice: out (ankle).

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: day to day (hamstring), Natasha Mack: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.