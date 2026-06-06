Toronto hosts Chicago after Diggins’ 24-point game

Chicago Sky (4-6, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (5-5, 1-2 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (4-6, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (5-5, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky visits the Toronto Tempo after Skylar Diggins scored 24 points in the Sky’s 85-80 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Toronto takes the court for the 11th game in franchise history. The Tempo fell to the New York Liberty 97-82 in their most recent game.

Chicago finished 10-34 overall last season while going 4-17 in Eastern Conference play. The Sky averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 20.1 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: out (shoulder), Isabelle Harrison: out (hand), Kiki Rice: out (ankle).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot), Gabriela Jaquez: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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