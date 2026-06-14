theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Score $1,000 World Cup, UFC Freedom 250 Bonus

Register a new profile using theScore Bet promo code WTOP here, then put a $1,000 bet reset offer in time for today’s World Cup slate, UFC Freedom 250 and more.
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview
|theScore Bet Promo Code
|WTOP
|New theScore Bet User Offer
|$1,000 Bet Reset
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Verified On
|June 14th, 2026
Eligible new theScore Bet customers residing in operational legal betting states can secure this welcome offer without a manual opt-in. To initiate the promo, users simply place their first real-cash wager on any available market—whether that is the June 14 showdown between Japan and the Netherlands, the matchup between Ecuador and Ivory Coast, or another market entirely. If the initial qualifying wager settles as a loss, theScore Bet mitigates the downside by refunding 100% of the stake in bonus bets, up to the maximum threshold of $1,000. Bettors are not required to risk the full $1,000 limit; scaling the first bet down to a more comfortable unit size will still qualify for the 100% bonus bet refund if it falls short.
Rather than issuing a single lump-sum token with this offer, the reimbursement is credited to the account within 72 hours as five separate bonus bets, each equating to 20% of the original eligible wager. This allows bettors to diversify their subsequent exposure across multiple markets instead of forcing a single, high-leverage play. Once these bonus bets reach the account, they carry a seven-day expiration window.
Use theScore Bet Promo On Today’s World Cup Games
With multiple distinct matches on the World Cup slate, new users can strategically deploy their theScore Bet welcome offer on any scheduled game.
Below is a statistical snapshot of the betting markets for key matchups today:
|Matchup
|Home Moneyline
|Draw
|Away Moneyline
|Netherlands vs. Japan
|-105
|+260
|+270
|Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador
|+250
|+190
|+140
Notable Matchups
Netherlands vs. Japan The Netherlands and Japan will square off in Arlington, TX, with Ismail Elfath serving as the primary referee. The Netherlands are favorites in this matchup, but we do not have much to go off of when it comes to metrics, as this is the first match of the tournament for both teams.
Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Later, Ivory Coast will take on Ecuador in Philadelphia, PA, officiated by Francois Letexier. Ecuador is the favorite, but this match is seen as more of a toss-up, as all three outcomes are listed with plus odds. Given that fact, this match could provide good value.
Expand Your Exposure: UFC Freedom 250
While the World Cup presents heavy volume for soccer bettors, the functional flexibility of theScore Bet’s $1,000 Bet Reset means the promo code WTOP can be utilized across other premier sporting events as well. Bettors analyzing combat sports can apply their initial wager or resulting bonus bets to the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 card. Scheduled fights for this high-profile event include:
- Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje
- Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane
- Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Whether isolating value in a heavy striking matchup or backing a grappling edge, the Bet Reset provides the same exact downside protection for these markets as it does for the soccer pitch.
Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer
Activating this welcome offer is an efficient, step-by-step process that allows new users to immediately enter the market for any of today’s World Cup matches.
To execute the $1,000 Bet Reset mathematically and securely, follow these specific steps:
- Create an Account: Register here by providing standard identity-verifying information (including your name, date of birth, and email address) to confirm you are located within a legal betting jurisdiction.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, input the promo code WTOP to officially link the welcome offer to your account.
- Place Your First Bet: Following the download, registration, and promo code entry, process a qualifying cash deposit. Proceed to place your first real-money wager of at least $10—up to the $1,000 maximum cap—on any available market.