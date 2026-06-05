theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Redeems $1,000 Knicks-Spurs Game 2 Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using theScore Bet promo code WTOP here and unlock a $1,000 bet reset offer for Knicks-Spurs Game 2 and more.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 5 by WTOP

Users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates can take advantage of this straightforward, no-brainer welcome offer without manually opting in. When new theScore Bet customers place a first cash wager on any available market or game, they receive 100% of their wager back—up to a $1,000 maximum—if that initial bet settles as a loss.

You are not required to risk the full $1,000 to qualify. Whether your optimal bankroll sizing dictates a $10, $200, or $1,000 initial wager, you will receive an exact match of your stake in bonus bets if the ticket loses. The refund is credited to your account within 72 hours of the losing settlement and is distributed strategically as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. For instance, a $1,000 losing bet yields five $200 bonus bets, providing flexibility to spread your exposure across multiple future wagers. Once these bonus bets are applied to your account, they must be utilized within seven days of receipt before expiration.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Knicks vs. Spurs

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-215) | New York Knicks (+180)

San Antonio Spurs (-215) | New York Knicks (+180) Point Spread: San Antonio Spurs -5.5 (-105) | New York Knicks +5.5 (-115)

San Antonio Spurs -5.5 (-105) | New York Knicks +5.5 (-115) Total (O/U): Over 215.5 (-110) | Under 215.5 (-110)

Despite entering the contest as 5.5-point underdogs, a closer look at the underlying metrics suggests the Knicks present a compelling analytical profile. New York operates as an offensive juggernaut, averaging 118.9 points per game on highly efficient 50.7% shooting from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc this postseason. The Spurs, while respectable, post a lower 114.2 points per game on 46.3% field goal shooting and 35.8% from deep. The Knicks’ dominance is further highlighted by their 120 Offensive Rating and an 18.7 Net Rating, vastly outpacing San Antonio’s 112.8 Offensive Rating and 10.7 Net Rating. Factoring in New York’s superior control of the glass—evidenced by a 55.2% Total Rebound Percentage compared to San Antonio’s 52.7%—the data indicates the underdogs possess the necessary efficiency to keep the game highly competitive or win outright.

Today’s MLB Slate: Diversify Your Action

If you prefer to leverage your welcome offer on the diamond instead of the hardwood, today’s Major League Baseball schedule provides ample opportunities. The analytical principles of identifying market value translate seamlessly to baseball betting. Today’s notable matchups include:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset requires a straightforward, step-by-step registration process. To ensure your account is properly funded and credited ahead of tip-off, follow these precise instructions to activate theScore Bet offer:

Register Your Account: Click here and initiate the registration sequence. You will need to verify your identity by supplying standard personal information, including your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During this sign-up phase, you must enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This step is critical to confirm your account’s eligibility for the maximum welcome bonus. Place Your First Bet: Once your identity is verified and your account is funded, place your first real cash wager. This bet must be a minimum of $10, up to a maximum of $1,000, and can be placed on any available market at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager fails to cash, the platform’s mechanics will automatically trigger your refund, returning 100% of your initial stake in the form of bonus bets to keep you firmly in the action.