theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get a $1,000 Bet Reset for MLB, Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a packed MLB slate and Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, there is no better time to utilize theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Register here to take advantage of a $1,000 first-bet reset.

This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 4, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works, because there is nothing better than having a safety net when chasing a nice pay day. Available to new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this $1,000 Bet Reset offers fantastic security for your first foray into the sportsbook.

No opt-in is required to participate. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game—such as backing the 42-20 Atlanta Braves or the 40-win Los Angeles Dodgers—and if your wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You are under no obligation to wager the full $1,000 to participate. Whether you bet $20 or decide to max out the value with a $1,000 first wager, theScore Bet will match 100% of your initial stake in bonus bets if it settles as a loss. If your qualifying wager does happen to lose, the refund process is designed to give you flexibility.

Rather than handing you a single lump sum, the refund is issued as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets will be automatically applied to your account within 72 hours of the original bet settling as a loss. Once they arrive, be sure to keep your eye on the board, as the bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt before they expire.

MLB Betting Lines for Thursday

Here is a look at the board and the specific matchups I’m watching today:

Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves: Braves -207 / Blue Jays +171 | Total: O/U 7.5

Braves -207 / Blue Jays +171 | Total: O/U 7.5 Athletics at Chicago Cubs: Cubs -136 / Athletics +115 | Total: O/U 10

Cubs -136 / Athletics +115 | Total: O/U 10 Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros: Astros -112 / Pirates -107 | Total: O/U 8.5

Astros -112 / Pirates -107 | Total: O/U 8.5 Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks: Dodgers -139 / Diamondbacks +117 | Total: O/U 9

To demystify the math, let’s look at the actual payouts. If you place a $10 bet on today’s heaviest favorite, the Braves (-207), a win nets you $4.83 in profit for a total payout of $14.83. A $10 wager on the biggest underdog, the Blue Jays (+171), would profit $17.10 (total payout $27.10).

For a standard -110 spread bet, $10 wins $9.09 in profit. If you decide to scale up your strategy and use a $1,000 stake, backing the Braves yields a $483.09 profit, hitting on the Blue Jays returns a massive $1,710.00 profit, and a standard -110 odds wager produces $909.09 in profit.

When I’m handicapping the stats to find the best value for our bets, the Braves stand out as a confident choice despite the steep moneyline. Atlanta’s pitching staff boasts a strong 3.157 ERA compared to Toronto’s 3.96 mark, and the Braves’ offense sports a .761 OPS against the Blue Jays’ .690.

If you want a tighter matchup, the Pirates (-107) offer intriguing value against the Astros (-112). Pittsburgh holds a distinct edge on the mound with a 4.045 team ERA, while Houston’s staff has struggled significantly to a 5.049 ERA.

Easy Steps for Using theScore Bet Promo Code

Claiming this $1,000 Bet Reset is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your welcome bonus and get into the action, follow these simple steps:

Register an Account: Create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you will need to enter theScore Bet promo code WTOP. This code must be applied regardless of which offer you are claiming or which game you plan to target. Place Your First Wager: After completing the above steps—downloading the app, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP—simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the Athletics taking on the Chicago Cubs, prefer to wager on the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the Houston Astros, or want to pivot over to the ice for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, your first cash bet will be completely covered by the $1,000 Bet Reset promotion.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.