theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 World Cup Bonus for Korea-Mexico, MLB Games

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Dive into a loaded Thursday of World Cup action using this link here, and take home a $1,000 bonus thanks to theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

Before you lock in your futures prices or daily match wagers on today’s World Cup board, review the critical details for the latest welcome offer below:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 18th, 2026

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

It does stand to reason that structural flexibility matters just as much as matchup statistics when evaluating a sportsbook bonus. New theScore Bet customers in all legal, participating online sports betting states have access to this $1,000 Bet Reset, and no opt-in is required. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial bet loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake—up to the $1,000 limit—in the form of bonus bets.

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and you don’t actually need to wager the full $1,000 to extract value from this offer. You can bet $50, $100, or any amount down to the minimum requirement, and still receive a 100% refund if it comes up short.

If your qualifying wager does settle as a loss, your refund won’t be issued as a single lump sum. Instead, the bonus will be credited as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. These hit your account within 72 hours of your first bet settling as a loss, giving you multiple bullets to fire at emerging market inefficiencies. Just remember that these bonus bets must be used within seven days before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on Today’s World Cup Games

It is never too early to look at the board and analyze where the sharp money might flow. While specific betting lines and totals typically tighten up closer to kickoff, theScore Bet will offer comprehensive markets across the entire World Cup slate. Once the markets open, you can deploy your $1,000 Bet Reset on any of the matchups below.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Czechia vs. South Africa 12:00 PM CZE -125 / Draw +250 / RSA +370 O 2.5 (+114) / U 2.5 (-140) Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:00 PM SUI -185 / Draw +310 / BIH +500 O 2.5 (-105) / U 2.5 (-115) Canada vs. Qatar 6:00 PM CAN -370 / Draw +470 / QAT +1000 O 2.5 (-148) / U 2.5 (+120) Mexico vs. Korea Republic 9:00 PM MEX +105 / Draw +220 / KOR +300 O 2.5 (+126) / U 2.5 (-154)

Looking past the surface-level numbers and digging into the futures prices, a standout bet on today’s slate is backing Switzerland on the moneyline (-185) against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Swiss offense is spearheaded by Breel Embolo, who already has a goal to his name in this tournament.

Another excellent value play is taking Mexico to win (+105) against the Korea Republic. El Tri has been highly efficient, backed by Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones, who have both found the back of the net. However, you cannot count out Korea Republic entirely; Hwang In-beom currently boasts both a goal and an assist. If you prefer targeting match totals, backing the Over 2.5 goals (+126) in the Mexico vs. Korea Republic matchup offers great upside given the offensive firepower on the pitch. Alternatively, Canada (-370) offers a heavy favorite option, leaning on goalscorer Cyle Larin to navigate past Qatar.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to fade the public or back a surging underdog? Whether you’re dissecting the tactical schemes of Czechia against South Africa or targeting the prime-time showdown between Mexico and Korea Republic, new users can seamlessly activate this offer.

To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, simply execute the following steps:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Open the app and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age (such as your name, address, and date of birth). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Wager: Make a qualifying deposit and place your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any market available at theScore Bet.

Your initial qualifying wager can be placed on any World Cup game on today’s schedule. If that smart read doesn’t pan out and settles as a loss, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to the $1,000 maximum.