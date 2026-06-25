theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for USA, Germany, World Cup Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile using theScore Bet promo code WTOP here and get a $1,000 bet reset offer to put to use for today’s World Cup slate, the MLB schedule and more.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 25th, 2026

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers in states where the platform is legally operational, this welcome offer acts as a straightforward risk-mitigation tool for your initial cash wager. The mechanics are highly transparent: place your first bet on any available market, and if the wager settles as a loss, you will be refunded 100% of your initial stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. No manual opt-in is required beyond standard registration and entering the promo code WTOP.

From a bankroll perspective, you do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to extract value from this offer. You can wager any amount you prefer, knowing that if your prediction is incorrect, your account will be credited with an equal amount in bonus bets. If your first bet is a loss, these bonus bets will be issued within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Rather than issuing a single, inflexible credit, theScore Bet divides the refund into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible first wager. These bonus bets expire seven days after receipt. This structure provides optimal flexibility, allowing you to diversify your future wagers.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Today’s World Cup Games

Today’s World Cup slate presents multiple data points and betting angles for users deploying their $1,000 Bet Reset. Start times and markets for key matchups are listed below:

Matchup Kickoff Time (ET) 3-Way Moneyline Ecuador vs. Germany 4:00 PM +425 / +380 / -190 Tunisia vs. Netherlands 7:00 PM +2800 / +900 / -1000 Turkiye vs. USA 10:00 PM +300 / +290 / -120 Paraguay vs. Australia 10:00 PM +175 / +130 / +300

Analytical Breakdown: Marquee Matchups

Turkiye vs. USA The United States enters this contest maximizing their efficiency on both ends of the pitch, boasting a flawless 2-0-0 record. The underlying metrics support their success: the American attack has produced six goals, while their defensive structure has been incredibly rigid, conceding just one goal across two matches. Conversely, Turkiye has struggled mightily. At 0-0-2, they have failed to register a single goal while allowing three.

Ecuador vs. Germany Another matchup featuring a massive statistical disparity is Germany taking on Ecuador. The Germans have operated as an offensive juggernaut, registering nine goals through two consecutive victories (2-0-0) while surrendering just two. Ecuador has struggled to establish any offensive baseline, sitting at a 0-1-1 record with zero goals scored and one allowed.

Expanding The Board: Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to pivot away from the soccer pitch, the $1,000 Bet Reset can be applied to any available market on theScore Bet, including Major League Baseball. Today’s MLB schedule offers several high-leverage matchups ideal for testing player props or traditional moneylines:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

Whether you are isolating a starting pitcher’s strikeout rate in the Phillies-Nationals game or looking at the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, the mechanics of the welcome offer remain identical across all sports.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Acquiring this welcome offer is a streamlined process. New users can activate the Bet Reset for today’s World Cup or MLB slate by completing the following logical steps:

Register an Account: Click here to establish a new account. You must verify your identity by providing standard personal information, including your full name, date of birth, and primary physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP to securely lock in your $1,000 Bet Reset. Place Your First Bet: Once your account is active and the code WTOP is applied, navigate to the sportsbook interface. Execute your first real-money cash wager (minimum $10, up to $1,000) on any available market.

If your initial wager is mathematically correct and settles as a win, you retain all cash profits. If the underlying data fails to translate to the final score and your bet loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake as bonus bets, allowing you to recalibrate and re-enter the market.