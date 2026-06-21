theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Spain-Saudi Arabia, World Cup, MLB Games

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Use theScore Bet promo code WTOP (via this link here) to secure a $1,000 bonus to use for all World Cup matches Sunday, including Spain vs. Saudi Arabia.







theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Bonus Sunday

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

Offer Overview

Available exclusively for new theScore Bet customers, this $1,000 Bet Reset provides an exceptional safety net for your first foray into the platform’s futures prices and daily markets. We put a lot of stock in flexibility, and this promo certainly delivers. Without any opt-in required, you can place a first cash wager on any market or game available on the pitch today. If your qualifying wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that to secure the maximum possible bonus, you will need to make a $1,000 initial wager, but you can bet any smaller amount you are comfortable with and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if your read on the matchup is unsuccessful.

If your first bet settles as a loss, your refund will hit your account within 72 hours. Instead of one lump sum, the bonus is issued as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible losing wager. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, giving you plenty of time to dig into the analytics and find your next value play on upcoming World Cup action, whether you want to target Uruguay against Cape Verde or New Zealand facing Egypt.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on Today’s World Cup Games

With four group stage matches on the schedule for June 21, theScore Bet will feature extensive markets for every moment on the pitch. While the final betting lines are still being hammered into shape by oddsmakers, it is never too early to look ahead and prepare your first wager.

Here is a look at today’s slate of World Cup matchups and the latest odds:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 12:00 PM -1099 / +1100 / +2000 O 3.5 (-110) / U 3.5 (-110) Belgium vs. IR Iran 3:00 PM -250 / +370 / +650 O 2.5 (-132) / U 2.5 (+108) Uruguay vs. Cape Verde 6:00 PM -230 / +320 / +750 O 2.5 (+130) / U 2.5 (-162) New Zealand vs. Egypt 9:00 PM +500 / +300 / -175 O 2.5 (+104) / U 2.5 (-128)

Matchup Spotlights

Saudi Arabia vs. Spain

Spain will be searching for their first win of the tournament after opening group play with a scoreless draw. Through one match, the Spanish side has yet to find the back of the net but has also successfully kept a clean sheet (zero goals for, zero goals against). Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia enters this fixture with a draw on their record as well, having scored one goal and conceded one.

Cape Verde vs. Uruguay

In another highly anticipated showdown, Uruguay will face off against Cape Verde. Uruguay is coming off a 1-1 draw in their opening match, managing to get on the board but ultimately splitting the points. Cape Verde also settled for a draw in their first game, playing to a 0-0 stalemate while showing some serious early defensive resilience. We’ve seen time and time again that a stout defense can frustrate heavy favorites.

How to Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this massive welcome offer is a seamless process for any savvy bettor. New users can activate this promotion to use on any of today’s World Cup games, taking full advantage of the diverse multi-game slate featuring Spain, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, IR Iran, Uruguay, Cape Verde, New Zealand, and Egypt.

To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset and get in on the action, just follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download theScore Bet app. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, enter the theScore Bet promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome bonus. Place Your First Bet: Make a deposit and place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet.

Whether you want to build a high-upside parlay across the entire World Cup slate or isolate a single straight bet on one of today’s exciting matchups, your first wager will be fully covered. If that initial bet happens to lose, theScore Bet will issue a 100% refund in bonus bets up to $1,000, keeping your bankroll alive for the next round of matches.