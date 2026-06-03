theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilize theScore Bet promo code WTOP to create a new account here and get a $1,000 bet reset for Knicks vs. Spurs, this week’s MLB games and more.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP For $1,000 Offer

New theScore Bet customers can secure this $1,000 Bet Reset without navigating a complicated opt-in process. To activate the offer, simply place a first cash wager on any available market—such as the Knicks-Spurs point spread—and if that initial bet loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your stake, up to the $1,000 maximum, in bonus bets. While a $1,000 wager is required to extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion, bettors can wager any smaller, comfortable amount and still receive the full 100% match if the bet fails.

Should your first wager lose, the refund is applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than issuing a single lump sum, the bonus is divided mathematically into five separate bonus bets, each representing exactly 20% of your initial losing stake. Once credited, users have a strict seven-day window to deploy these bonus bets on other betting markets before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

Before deploying your $1,000 Bet Reset, here is a breakdown of the current betting markets for the upcoming playoff matchup at the Frost Bank Center:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (+155) | San Antonio Spurs (-185)

New York Knicks (+155) | San Antonio Spurs (-185) Point Spread: New York Knicks +4.5 (-105) | San Antonio Spurs -4.5 (-115)

New York Knicks +4.5 (-105) | San Antonio Spurs -4.5 (-115) Total: Over 218.5 (-115) | Under 218.5 (-105)

When dissecting the postseason metrics, the Knicks offer compelling statistical value as an underdog. New York’s offense has been highly efficient, generating a league-leading 119.9 points per game on 51.5% shooting from the field. This translates to an elite 121.2 offensive rating and a dominant +19.5 net rating. Furthermore, the Knicks control the glass, securing 55.9% of all available rebounds. While San Antonio counters with a robust statistical profile—115.3 points per game on 46.9% shooting, a 113.7 offensive rating, and a +11.7 net rating—their 52.7% total rebounding percentage trails New York’s output. This rebounding deficit and slightly lower offensive efficiency suggest that taking the points with the Knicks, or aiming for the outright moneyline upset, is a statistically sound way to utilize your first bet.

Additional Betting Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to leverage your theScore Bet promo code on the diamond rather than the hardwood, today’s Major League Baseball schedule presents several high-leverage opportunities. New users can apply their $1,000 Bet Reset to any of the following pivotal matchups:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Because the welcome offer applies to any available market, bettors can dive into MLB moneylines, run lines, or pitcher strikeout props with the exact same statistical confidence and bonus bet protection.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset requires a streamlined registration process. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure your account is properly credited ahead of the Knicks-Spurs tip-off or today’s MLB action:

Register an Account: Click here and create a new user profile by providing standard identity verification details, including your full name, date of birth, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration flow, strictly enter the promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in the exact terms of your welcome bonus. Place Your First Wager: After downloading the app, completing your registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, make a qualifying deposit. Then, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any market available at theScore Bet.

Whether your predictive analysis points toward backing the New York Knicks on the road, laying the points with the San Antonio Spurs, or isolating a high-value player prop, you can lock in that initial wager knowing that theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets if the outcome does not go your way.